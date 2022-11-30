We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Following his role in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, Harrison Ford will be heading to TV again for the new Apple TV+ series Shrinking. (Does the streamer love one-word titles that begin with “S” or what?) The iconic Blade Runner actor co-stars alongside Jason Segel (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), and the comedy also features Christa Miller (Scrubs), Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Luke Tennie (Deadly Class), and Lukita Maxwell (Generation).



The first look at the series doesn’t offer much in the way of plot details, but the official synopsis reads:

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.

Shrinking — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Shrinking was co-created by Segel and Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. James Ponsoldt, who previously directed Segel’s performance as David Foster Wallace in 2015's The End Of The Tour, helmed the first episode. Scrubs veteran Lawrence also has the Vince Vaughn-starring series adaptation of the Carl Hiaasen crime novel Bad Monkey in the works at Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Besides 1923 and Shrinking, Ford was recently announced to be replacing William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will make his debut in Captain America: New World Order. He also picked up the hat and whip again for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, set to premiere next year.

Segel was last seen in the acclaimed HBO series Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty. His other recent work includes Windfall, The Sky Is Everywhere, and the AMC miniseries Dispatches From Elsewhere, which he created, starred in, and co-wrote.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off + Coupon Xbox Series S - Cheapest Ever Cheapest Xbox deal ever

Clip the coupon and get $40 credit to Amazon when you buy this Xbox Series S. Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

Shrinking premieres on Apple TV+ on January 27 with the first two episodes, followed by weekly installments.