M. Night Shyamalan has had quite a glow-up in recent years. Backing away from his special effects-heavy efforts like Lady In The Water and The Last Airbender, the director known for twists started pulling one of his own: He started making good movies again.

The trend mostly continued with his latest television series, Servant. Now entering its fourth and final season on Apple TV+, Servant is preparing to pay off Shyamalan’s signature move: Concluding his story so that it reframes everything we’ve seen before. ( Well, we hope.) And wouldn’t you know it, in preparation for the latest season, Apple released a new teaser for season four, which features a baby so creepy, it makes Breaking Dawn’s Renesmee look like a walk in the park.

Servant — Season 4 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?



Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint as they try to figure out, “Who’s baby is this?” In The A.V. Club’s season three review, we concluded that the show had finally found its footing:

Few shows deliver as consistent a balance between solid storytelling entertainment and wild moments of what-the-fuckery as the Apple TV+ comic thriller Servant. After an initial run of episodes that found the show struggling to deliver an “all mystery and macabre, all the time” mindset, the series figured out a sturdier framework for its story in season two by leaning into the absurdity of it all, and locating consistent black humor in the characters and predicaments of this odd little family. Rarely did an episode end without providing at least one delightful moment of, “The hell just happened?!”

Servant’s final season kicks off on January 13 on Apple TV+.