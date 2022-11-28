Yee-haw, Yellowstoners! It’s time for a new generation of Duttons to saddle up, and these are our most star-studded Duttons yet. Sure, we’ve had some big-name Duttons in Kevin Costner, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, but these Duttons have gravitas. The new trailer for 1923, which premieres December 18, 2022, offers our first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the wild west, and the Yellowstone Cinematic Universe will never be the same.

“1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren),” reads a synopsis of the new series (per IndieWire). “The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

One thing the new trailer has a lot of, besides Duttons, is accents. Behold (behear?) Ford’s growly cowboy vs. Timothy Dalton’s posh villain; excitable American flapper blonde vs. snobby-sounding British blonde. Then there’s Helen Mirren doing an Irish accent as Cara, who warns menacingly, “Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose. But your fight is with me, and I kill much slower.”

1923 | Official Trailer | Paramount+

There’s a whole lot going on around the homestead, including a range war and possibly a regular war. The trailer also hints at America’s dark history of forced assimilation of Native American children at mission schools (and here’s a welcome glimpse of Michael Greyeyes, who will be missed on the gone-too-soon Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls).

Taylor Sheridan’s latest series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn. The series will premiere on the Paramount Network in December, while the rest of the episodes will stream weekly on Paramount+ starting in January, according to IndieWire. The more Duttons, the merrier!