Exclusive: 2024 Signal Awards announce finalists for the best podcasts in all the land Fans can vote for Listener’s Awards in all categories, which will be announced October 29

The 3rd Annual Signal Awards shared their list of finalists this morning, highlighting the best that the podcasting world has to offer over the past 12 months. The list covers an anticipatedly wide swath of genres, from news programs from the likes of Apple News and CNN to lighter fare like Las Culuristas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, and Baby, This Is Keke Palmer with, well, Keke Palmer.

“With more and more incredible shows being made, listeners and the industry are looking for a standard-bearer of excellence,” Jemma Rose Brown, General Manager of The Signal Awards, said in a statement. “Our Judging Academy’s discerning selections this year represent the most renowned artists, organizations and storytellers shaping the podcast medium today. It is an honor to celebrate their work.”

“I loved how the Signal Awards exposed me to shows that weren’t on my radar,” Lauren González, Senior Manager of Programming at NPR, and member of the Signal Awards Judging Academy, continued. “It’s a great way for growing shows to gain more visibility in the industry.”

In addition to the finalists awarded from the Signal Awards Judging Academy, fans also have the opportunity to vote for the Listener’s Choice Award in all categories until October 17. The finalists will be announced on October 29, with a party honoring them taking place in Brooklyn on November 12. You can find the complete list of winners here, and the Highlights listed below.

Finalists for Best Host (Shows):

The Assignment With Audie Cornish, from CNN

Apple News Today, from Apple News

Your Mama’s Kitchen, from Audible and Higher Ground

Dark History, from Audioboom Studios and Align PR

Latinos Out Loud, from Latinos Out Loud

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day, from Sony Music Entertainment

Oprah’s Super Soul, from Warner Bros. Discovery and OWN

Reality With The King, from QCODE

Tosh Show, from iHeartPodcasts

Finalists for Best Documentary (Shows):

Monumental, from PRX

Finally! A Show About Women That Isn’t A Thinly Veiled Aspirational Nightmare, from Bradley Cooper’s Lea Pictures, iHeartPodcasts and Little Everywhere

Classic Black, from Crewest Studio

Criminal, from Vox Media Podcast Network

The Pirate Of Prague, from Apple TV+

Magnificent Jerk, from Apple TV+

A Field Guide To Gay Animals, from Canadaland

HUMO: Murder And Silence In El Salvador, from Sonoro

Face-Off: The U.S. Vs China, from Airwave

Pretendians, from Canadaland

Finalists for Best Interview Podcast (Individual Episodes):

Death, Sex & Money, from Slate

The Lede: On the Ground In Gaza With Arwa Damon, from New Lines Magazine

All There Is With Anderson Cooper, from CNN

Podcrushed, from Lemonada Media

Apple News In Conversation, from Apple News

Your Mama’s Kitchen, from Audible and Higher Ground

Time Sensitive, from The Slowdown

Marc Summers Unwraps, from Believe Limited

Finalists for Best News and Politics Podcast (Limited Series):

Uncounted Millions, from MSNBC Audio

Chameleon: The Michigan Plot, from Campside Media

Master Plan, from The Lever

The True Story Of America’s Supremely Messed-Up Immigration System, from Freakonomics Radio

90 Days With Ana Marie Cox, from Loud Tree Media

The Modi Raj, from The Economist

If All Else Fails, from North Country Public Radio and Zach Hirsch

Finalists for Best Writing (Limited Series & Shows):

The Nightingale Of Iran, from PRX

Foundering: The OpenAI Story, from Bloomberg

Searching For Hobey Baker, from ESPN

SNAFU With Ed Helms, from FilmNation Entertainment

Landslide, from Nuance Tales

Master Plan from The Lever

The Digital Sisterhood, from The Digital Sisterhood

Finalists for Best Sound Design (Shows):

The Story Of Hind Rajab, from Al Jazeera Digital

Ominous Thrill, from Jeff Schmidt Productions

Moriarity: The Silent Order, from Audible and Treefort Media

Weight For It, from ohitsBigRon Studios

Who’s the A**, from Spiked Eggs Productions

Finalists for Best Indie Podcast (Limited Series):

Aisha, from Silver Sound

The Unmarked Graveyard: Stories from Hart Island, from Radio Diaries

The Loud Family, from The Loud Family

Ice Cold Case, from Tenderfoot TV

Back Fires, from Alex Vincent Blumberg

Finalists for Best History Podcast (Limited Series):

Pack One Bag, from LAist Studios

The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Power Broker, from 99 Percent Invisible

Road To Rickwood, from The MLB

Inheriting, from LAist Studios

Who Killed JFK?, from iHeartPodcasts

Finalists for Athletes Shaping Culture (Shows)

The Other 3 Years, from Bright Sighted Podcast

Club Shay Shay, from DraftKings

Podcast P With Paul George, from Wave Sports + Entertainment

Finalists for Artists & Designers Shaping Culture (Shows)

On Creativity With Paula Wallace, from Savannah College of Art and Design

The Artist Pivot Podcast, from Boundless Audio Network

Sounds Current: Angel Island, from The Creative Imposter Studios

Finalists for Comedians Shaping Culture (Shows)

What Now? With Trevor Noah, from Spotify Studios and DayZero Productions

Carefully Reckless With Jess Hilarious, from iHeartPodcasts

Lovett Or Leave It, from Crooked Media

Seek Treatment With Cat & Pat, from Headgum

Finalists For Curators Shaping Culture (Shows)

Clever, from Clever

The Stoop: Black, Queer And Free, from The Stoop

Finally! A Show About Women That Isn’t A Thinly Veiled Aspirational Nightmare, from Bradley Cooper’s Lea Pictures, iHeartPodcasts and Little Everywhere

Critics At Large, from CoBusinendé Nast

The GAUDS Show, from Ray Daniels Presents

Talkhouse Podcast, from Talkhouse

Belonging To Blackness, from Belonging to Blackness

Finalists for Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture (Shows)

The Prof G Pod With Scott Galloway, from Vox Media Podcast Network

Masters Of Scale, from WaitWhat

She Pivots, from She Pivots

Bísness School, from NBCUniversal

That Moment With Daymond John, from iHeartPodcasts

Mind The Business, from Ruby, iHeartMedia

Finalists for Best Scripted Fiction (Limited Series)

George Orwell’s 1984, from Audible

The Seneschal, from Netflix

Kerri: Starring Pauline Chalamet, from Meet Cute

OMINOUS THRILL, from Jeff Schmidt Productions

Witness, from Audible

Safe Society, from Christopher Shimojima

Gripped: Second Son, from LiSTNR

Finalists for Best Kids Podcasts (Shows)

Ready, Set, Ride With Elmo, from Audible

Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls, from Rebel Girls

Dora’s Recipe For Adventure, from Paramount

Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast, from BYUradio

Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest, from Realm

Little Kids, Big Hearts, from Sparkler Learning

Blippi & Meekah’s Road Trip Podcast, from Moonbug Entertainment

Story Pirates Podcast, from Story Pirates

Finalists for Best Arts & Culture Podcast (Branded Shows & Advertising)

Samsung x Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, from SiriusXM Media and Samsung

Chanel Connects, from Sony Music Entertainment

Edge Of Reason, from The Atlantic and Hauser & Wirth

Roundabout, from Acast and Nissan

About the Journey, from AT WILL MEDIA and Marriott