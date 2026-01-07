Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor, and Alexander Skarsgard will kick off SNL's 2026

Ascendant rock band Geese will make their Saturday Night Live debut this January.

By Drew Gillis  |  January 7, 2026 | 4:29pm
Image via NBC
Saturday Night Live may be entering 2026 without Bowen Yang, but it’s starting the new year with a pretty solid collection of hosts. The sketch series returns on January 17 with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky. Wolfhard, of course, just wrapped a decade of starring in Stranger Things, making the appearance his first major thing on the other side of the Upside Down. (He also may be the first person to host Saturday Night Live after first appearing in the 2024 movie Saturday Night, at least by this writer’s count. Do with that information what you will.) A$AP Rocky recently starred in Highest 2 Lowest and has an album, Don’t Be Dumb, scheduled for release on January 16. 

The next week will see One Battle After Another star (and newly minted Actor Award nominee) Teyana Taylor host the show. She previously appeared on the show as a featured artist with musical guest Kanye West during a 2018 episode. She’ll be joined by musical guest Geese, which just had a pretty massive 2025, culminating in frontman Cameron Winter’s Carnegie Hall performance. 

Finally, Alexander Skarsgard will host the January 31 episode with musical guest Cardi B. Skarsgard is currently promoting the delightful gay BDSM romcom Pillion, as anyone who’s seen his recent leather-forward looks may be aware of. Cardi’s sophomore album, Am I The Drama? arrived in September; she last appeared as a musical guest during a Chadwick Boseman-hosted episode in 2018.

