Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor, and Alexander Skarsgard will kick off SNL's 2026 Ascendant rock band Geese will make their Saturday Night Live debut this January.

Saturday Night Live may be entering 2026 without Bowen Yang, but it’s starting the new year with a pretty solid collection of hosts. The sketch series returns on January 17 with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky. Wolfhard, of course, just wrapped a decade of starring in Stranger Things, making the appearance his first major thing on the other side of the Upside Down. (He also may be the first person to host Saturday Night Live after first appearing in the 2024 movie Saturday Night, at least by this writer’s count. Do with that information what you will.) A$AP Rocky recently starred in Highest 2 Lowest and has an album, Don’t Be Dumb, scheduled for release on January 16.