To this writer–a card-carrying millennial–every bit of news coming out of Harry Styles’ recent set of Love On Tour dates makes the whole experience seem like a pocket universe, one in which the normal laws of concert attendance simply don’t apply. This is especially true of his sold-out , 15-show residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a somewhat outrageous feat in itself. There are n ightly conga lines! S o many signs! Fans queueing as early as 9 a.m.! General admission ticket-holders allegedly peeing themselves in the pit so they don’t lose their hard-earned spots on the barricade!

And now, apparently, people are throwing stale chicken nuggets at the singer because...why not? A video posted on Twitter from night five of the residency details the entire incident, which must have been especially harrowing to Styles, a self-proclaimed pescatarian:

Advertisement

“Who threw the chicken nugget? ” Styles admonishes with the tone of a very bored babysitter, because–let’s admit it–that’s essentially what he is at this point. To chants of “eat it! eat it!” he reminds the screaming masses that a) he doesn’t eat chicken (“Non mangia carne,” to be precise), b) it’s cold and c) it’s probably very old. These are all absolutely indisputable claims, something we cannot say about other recent controversial statements the newly-minted actor has made.

Luckily, Styles seems to have a positive outlook on the whole McNugget fiasco, which–if other fan antics are to be believed–will certainly be reprised at future shows. Looking genuinely gleeful if a little bemused, the singer moves to toss the offending snack back to its original owner with a shrug of his pink-polka-dot-tank-topped shoulders.

G/O Media may get a commission Over 20% off Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Phones Use any cellular provider

All of them being unlocked means you can link them with your current cellular service provider (or any new provider even) and get set up immediately. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

“Why?” he asks, before immediately answering his own question: “Because.” Because, indeed.