Kendrick Lamar, ​​Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar - Mirror (Official Audio)

How is rap’s so-called conscience doing five years after releasing his Pulitzer-prize winning opus DAMN.? The answer is … complicated. Returning to the mic for one of the most highly anticipated albums in recent memory, Lamar knew listeners would dissect his every word. The master of mining his complex past to explore hard-learned truths, Lamar doesn’t try to make his story the world’s story on Steppers. With the melodic influence of his younger cousin Baby Keem evident throughout the album, Lamar also provides perhaps the most skilled example of an older-head artist playing with lighter production, sounding nimble and downright fun on standout “Die Hard.” In Steppers’ best moments, like the Beth Gibson-assisted “Mother I Sober,” Kendrick wrestles candidly with what it means to build a legacy from a painful past. “You broke a generational curse,” the voice of Lamar’s romantic partner since high school, Whitney Alford, tells him as the track ends. Lamar’s message occasionally fumbles, namely when he includes Kodak Black, who was accused of raping a minor in 2016 and ultimately pleaded guilty to assault and battery, on an album so explicitly grappling with sexual trama and violence. But if Lamar’s mission was to define himself to his audience and reject deification, he does so gracefully. As Lamar repeats on Steppers’ exultant closing track “Mirror:” “I choose me, I’m sorry.” [Hattie Lindert]