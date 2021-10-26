In the most unsurprising news this week thus far, HBO has officially renewed the Emmy-winning drama Succession for a fourth season. The third season of Jesse Armstrong’s drama-comedy series premiered earlier this month on October 17. With over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, the premiere marks a series high and the best premiere night of any HBO Original series since the launch of HBO Max.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

Succession’s return has surpassed already high expectations, with the deranged power dynamics on full display. So far, Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) have been doing everything in their power to outsmart one another, with the rest of the Roy family meandering on the battle lines.

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, and Juliana Canfield have all returned for the third season. Cast newcomers include Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.

With the confirmation of the fourth season, the end of the series draws closer. Cox recently foretold the end of Succession after one to two more seasons, depending on how long it takes to reach the endgame of the actual succession at Waystar Royco. Earlier this year, series writer and producer Georgia Pritchett told The Times that there could be a maximum of five seasons, but she added it could be “more like four.”

Showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong sees an end for Succession after the fourth season as well. In an interview with The New Statesman ahead of the season 3 premiere, Armstrong said, “There’s going to be a very definite moment when that story is over. It can’t go on too long.”

New episodes of Succession premiere weekly on Sundays at 9p.m. ET.

