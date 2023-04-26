The 25 movie stars you need to watch this summer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer

Living legend Harrison Ford will don the fedora and crack the whip for the fifth and final time as college professor/archaeologist Indiana Jones in this summer’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. The highly anticipated sequel, which has been in development for years, follows 2008’s divisive Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, which ended with Indy marrying longtime love Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen). The Dial Of Destiny—the first film in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg; James Mangold is at the helm—is set during the Space Race in 1969, and Dr. Jones is not happy that the U.S. government has former Nazis on its payroll in an attempt to beat the Soviets to the Moon.

Despite the absence of Spielberg, fans seem eager to catch 80-year-old Ford as their favorite adventurer one last time. If the trailer is a solid indicator, the movie seems to have kept the tone and spirit of the previous entries. Most impressive in the trailer is the de-aging effect used on Ford to film flashback scenes, which in the past would have probably been done by casting another actor as “Young Indiana Jones,” like they did with River Phoenix in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade. It’s convenient that the technology for convincingly de-aging a living actor on-screen to look like he did during his heyday arrived in time for Ford to retire his signature character. That may be something many moviegoers won’t be able to resist. [Robert DeSalvo]

