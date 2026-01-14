Sunday In The Park With Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey officially happening

It seems like Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey really hit it off making those Wicked movies. Today, the pair confirmed on Instagram that they would be reuniting next year for a production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday In The Park With George at the Barbican Centre in London. The production was first teased about a month ago in Deadline, and is scheduled for summer 2027.

The production will be directed by Marianne Elliott, who previously directed Bailey to an Olivier Award when they worked together for the 2018 West End production of Sondheim’s Company. The production marks Grande’s first major stage role since she appeared on Broadway in the musical 13 back in 2008. (She and Liz Gillies, who also appeared in the show, went on to be cast in Victorious, and the rest is history.) Sunday In The Park With George tells the fictionalized story of artist Georges Seurat and his process of creating A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Act 2 takes place a century later and focuses on Georges’ great-grandson. The musical has been popular since its premiere in 1984. Sunday In The Park is one of just a handful of musicals to ever win the Pulitzer, though it lost many of its Tony nominations to La Cage Aux Folles. The most recent Broadway production was in 2017 and starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

Ticketing information hasn’t yet been announced, but given the fact that the show will star one of the most famous performers alive and theaters like this are typically on the small side (at least compared to a pop concert), getting seats is poised to be a bloodbath. Even today, the website to sign up to receive more information about when tickets go on sale crashed within minutes of going live. Good luck to all the Arianators and Sondheimites out there.