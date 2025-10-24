Victorious spin-off sets tour stops at Netflix, then Paramount Plus

Hollywood Arts, the upcoming spin-off of classic Nickelodeon series Victorious, is about to be the main attraction on not one, but two different streamers. The show, which centers on Daniella Monet’s Trina Vega, will debut its 26 episodes on Netflix next year for an unspecified window, before they also become available on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

This is a somewhat rare move for Netflix, which is generally protective of its property. Of course, Victorious—and now Hollywood Arts—aren’t Netflix originals. The original Victoria Justice-led series aired from 2010 through 2013 on Nickelodeon, and the new spin-off will be produced by the network’s parent company, Paramount (specifically Paramount Television Studios). Deadline suggests that while the spin-off has been in the works since early 2025, the sale to Netflix was a relatively recent development, coming after the completion of Paramount’s merger with Skydance, which saw the departure of longtime Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins. (Disgraced Victorious creator Dan Schneider, who parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018, had no involvement in Hollywood Arts.)

The relationship between Netflix and Nickelodeon isn’t totally unprecedented. The two parties signed a multi-year output deal for the former to produce original animated feature films and television series based on the latter’s original IP in 2019, which has since resulted in Netflix’s The Loud House Movie and Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. Other collaborations include Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Netflix’s live-action Avatar series. Seasons one through three of Victorious itself are currently airing on Netflix, and the streamer says the title has accumulated over 45 million views since the beginning of 2024. It makes economic sense for Netflix to take Paramount up on this offer, though Deadline notes that the motives behind Paramount’s decision to lease the show out instead of keeping it in-house—or offer Netflix the first window instead of the second—are less clear. Perhaps the studio thinks a first-run on Netflix will result in more revenue. The trade also notes that comedy is being deprioritized as Paramount+ rebuilds its original slate under the company’s new leadership.

The show itself comes from Nickelodeon vets Jake Farrow (Victorious) and Samantha Martin (The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder) and will see Monet reprise her role as Trina Vega, the older sister of Victorious protagonist Tori Vega (Victoria Justice). As of this writing, it hasn’t been announced whether Justice, Ariana Grande, or any other members of the original Victorious cast will make an appearance. “Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do,” Monet, who also serves as executive producer, said in a statement. “Victorious was in a lot of ways life changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe. As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world.”