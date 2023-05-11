iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum
30% Off
iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum

A little helper
This robot vacuum can deal with hard floors and carpets, can focus on dirtier areas of your home based on its own analytics, has a runtime of up to 75 minutes, and can even do extra cleaning when pollen or shedding season are here to help those with allergies breathe a little easier.

Advertisement

Enter Sarandon, who was arrested with eight individuals (including former New York lieutenant governor candidate Ana Maria Archila) to be arrested during One Fair Wage’s demonstration. The day also featured speeches from state lawmakers, including Senators Mike Gianaris and Robert Jackson and assembly members Jessica González-Rojas and Harvey Epstein.

Sarandon has always been politically active, previously arrested in 2018 in Washington, D.C. while protesting then-President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. She’s been particularly active lately, though, joining the writers’ strike picket line the week prior. “I’m a union person, as you probably know, so I support every union, but especially my brothers and sisters,” she said in an interview with The Indypendent from the line. “Without writers, we don’t have anything, and I think what they’re asking for is more than fair. …Every time that there’s a union strike, you have to respect it.”

Advertisement