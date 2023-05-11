Patinkin has often advocated for social and political causes throughout his career and, of late, on social media. Unsurprisingly, he’s been vocal about the strike—or, more accurately, the opposite of vocal, as he posted a video of himself standing in awkward silence with the caption: “This is what I would be doing on TV without writers. Writers are asking for fairness: when the studios invest millions into producing a film or series, they can pay for the value writers create.”

Needless to say, the Homeland alum was a lot louder on the picket line (mostly out of necessity, since there was a band playing live music in the background). In a video presumably addressing the AMPTP (the organization which bargains on behalf of the studios, Patinkin shouts, “Don’t be stupid! Make sure you take care of people! You guys make millions and millions of dollars! For gods sakes! Without the writers, we have nothing! They create the stories that make our hearts beat! Help out now!” Patinkin reposted the clip on his own Twitter with a self-deprecating, “Kind of an intense guy…”.

One final image solidifies Patinkin’s reign as this week’s prince of the picket line. He snapped a photo with another much-beloved performer, Bob Odenkirk. “Saul’s unite!” Patinkin captioned the shot, referencing his character in Homeland and Odenkirk’s character in Better Call Saul. “Support our writers!” Well, if Mandy and Bob say so…!