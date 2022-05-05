What’s one way to get everyone to watch a trailer? Have Taylor Swift debut a rerecording of a 1989 track in the background. Swift shares a first listen of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)“ in the first trailer for the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The logline for the series reads:

The multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

The series is just the first of many Han projects heading to Amazon Prime Video, as the author recently signed an overall deal with the production company. She penned the pilot and serves as the series’ showrunner with Gabrielle Stanton (Grey’s Anatomy, Haven). Han previously worked with Netflix for the adaptation of her To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before series, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

While “This Love” was mostly a sleeper track on 1989, it’s now been given the star t reatment as a follow- up to the previously release “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version).” Swifties won’t have to wait too long to hear the entirety of “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” as the digital release arrives tonight. However, there’s no word on when fans will receive the full Taylor’s Version of 1989, or which single will be next.

This is also the second time this month Swift has debut a song in a film trailer, as she shared a snippet of “Carolina” for Where The Crawdads Sing, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Prime Video on June 17.