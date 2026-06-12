TCA Awards officially welcome Widow's Bay to the awards race Industry and Heated Rivalry also lead this year's nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards.

Widow’s Bay, Apple TV’s horror comedy, premiered less than two months ago, but has already (and rightfully) earned top honors at the 42nd Television Critics Association Awards. Katie Dippold’s series bagged five nods—hopefully, Emmy voters are taking note, too. Not to be left behind, HBO’s Industry and the Canadian series Heated Rivalry also have five nominations apiece, including for HR‘s lead pair and Industry stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Ken Leung.

Nominees were chosen among shows that aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. Others made the cut include previous winners like Hacks and The Pitt, as well as new shows Margo’s Got Money Troubles and The Lowdown. This year, TCA also expanded its categories to add awards for animation and international series, the latter to recognize shows produced outside the U.S. where the predominant language spoken isn’t English.

As in the past, the nominees were selected by a voting body of over 220 television journalists. (Two members of The A.V. Club‘s staff are also TCA members.) The winners will be announced later this summer, but until then, check out the full nomination list below:

Program of the Year:

The Comeback, HBO Max

Hacks, HBO Max

Heated Rivalry, Crave/HBO Max

Industry, HBO Max

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

The Pitt, HBO Max (2025 Winner)

Pluribus, Apple TV

Shrinking, Apple TV

Widow’s Bay, Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary, ABC (2022 Winner)

The Comeback, HBO Max

The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins, NBC

Hacks, HBO Max (2024 Winner)

The Lowdown, FX

Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Apple TV

Shrinking, Apple TV

Widow’s Bay, Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

The Gilded Age, HBO Max

Heated Rivalry, Crave/HBO Max

Industry, HBO Max

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, HBO Max

Paradise, Hulu

The Pitt, HBO Max (2025 Winner)

Pluribus, Apple TV

Task, HBO Max