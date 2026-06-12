TCA Awards officially welcome Widow's Bay to the awards race

Industry and Heated Rivalry also lead this year's nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  June 12, 2026 | 11:00am
Photo: Apple TV, Simon Ridgway/HBO, Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max
TV News TCA Awards
TCA Awards officially welcome Widow's Bay to the awards race

Widow’s Bay, Apple TV’s horror comedy, premiered less than two months ago, but has already (and rightfully) earned top honors at the 42nd Television Critics Association Awards. Katie Dippold’s series bagged five nods—hopefully, Emmy voters are taking note, too. Not to be left behind, HBO’s Industry and the Canadian series Heated Rivalry also have five nominations apiece, including for HR‘s lead pair and Industry stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Ken Leung. 

Nominees were chosen among shows that aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. Others made the cut include previous winners like Hacks and The Pitt, as well as new shows Margo’s Got Money Troubles and The Lowdown. This year, TCA also expanded its categories to add awards for animation and international series, the latter to recognize shows produced outside the U.S. where the predominant language spoken isn’t English. 

As in the past, the nominees were selected by a voting body of over 220 television journalists. (Two members of The A.V. Club‘s staff are also TCA members.) The winners will be announced later this summer, but until then, check out the full nomination list below: 

Program of the Year

The Comeback, HBO Max
Hacks, HBO Max
Heated Rivalry, Crave/HBO Max
Industry, HBO Max
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
The Pitt, HBO Max (2025 Winner)
Pluribus, Apple TV
Shrinking, Apple TV
Widow’s Bay, Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary, ABC (2022 Winner)
The Comeback, HBO Max
The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins, NBC
Hacks, HBO Max (2024 Winner)
The Lowdown, FX
Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Apple TV
Shrinking, Apple TV
Widow’s Bay, Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

The Gilded Age, HBO Max
Heated Rivalry, Crave/HBO Max
Industry, HBO Max
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms,  HBO Max
Paradise, Hulu
The Pitt, HBO Max (2025 Winner)
Pluribus, Apple TV
Task, HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

All Her Fault, Peacock
The Beast In Me, Netflix
Beef, Netflix (2023 Winner)
Death By Lightning, Netflix
DTF St. Louis, HBO Max
Half Man, HBO Max
Lord Of The Flies, Netflix
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, FX

Outstanding New Program

Alien: Earth, FX
The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins, NBC
Heated Rivalry, Crave/HBO Max
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, HBO Max
The Lowdown, FX
Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Apple TV
Pluribus, Apple TV
Widow’s Bay, Apple TV

Individual Achievement in Drama

Marisa Abela, Industry 
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Ken Leung, Industry
Myha’la, Industry 
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Connor Storrie, Heated Rivalry
Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (2025 Winner)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jean Smart, Hacks (2021, 2024 Winner)
Tim Robinson, The Chair Company

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

60 Minutes, CBS (2012 Winner)
The American Revolution, PBS
CBS This Morning, CBS
Disneyland Handcrafted, Disney+
Frontline, PBS(Eight-time Winner in Category)
Have I Got News For You, CNN
Marty, Life Is Short, Netflix
Mr. Scorsese, Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show, Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO Max (2018, 2019, 2021 Winner)
Late Night Wth Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
The Muppet Show: Sabrina Carpenter, Disney+
Saturday Night Live, NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

Couples Therapy, Showtime/Paramount+ (2021 Winner)
Finding Mr. Christmas, Hallmark
The Great British Baking Show, Netflix
Love On The Spectrum, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race, MTV (2014 Winner)
Survivor, CBS
Top Chef, Bravo
The Traitors, Peacock (2024, 2025 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, Disney+
Electric Bloom, Disney+/Disney Channel
Percy Jackson And The Olympians, Disney+/Hulu
Phineas and Ferb, Disney+/Disney Channel
Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, Netflix
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, Disney+/Disney Channel
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Disney+/Disney Channel
WondLa, Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming

Carl the Collector, PBS KIDS
The First Snow Of Fraggle Rock, Apple TV
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Disney+/Disney Jr.
Phoebe & Jay, PBS KIDS
Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, Apple TV
Sofia The First: Royal Magic, Disney+/Disney Jr.
Weather Hunters, PBS KIDS
The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball, Hulu

Outstanding Achievement in Animation – New Category

Bob’s Burgers, Fox
Haunted Hotel, Netflix
Invincible, Prime Video
King of the Hill, Hulu
Long Story Short, Netflix
The Simpsons, Fox
South Park, Comedy Central
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Adult Swim

Outstanding International Series – New Category

The Boyfriend, Netflix
Crime Scene Zero, Netflix
Drops Of God, Apple TV
The House Of The Spirits, Prime Video
Last Samurai Standing, Netflix
Squid Game, Netflix

 
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