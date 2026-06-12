TCA Awards officially welcome Widow's Bay to the awards race
Industry and Heated Rivalry also lead this year's nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards.Photo: Apple TV, Simon Ridgway/HBO, Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max
Widow’s Bay, Apple TV’s horror comedy, premiered less than two months ago, but has already (and rightfully) earned top honors at the 42nd Television Critics Association Awards. Katie Dippold’s series bagged five nods—hopefully, Emmy voters are taking note, too. Not to be left behind, HBO’s Industry and the Canadian series Heated Rivalry also have five nominations apiece, including for HR‘s lead pair and Industry stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Ken Leung.
Nominees were chosen among shows that aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. Others made the cut include previous winners like Hacks and The Pitt, as well as new shows Margo’s Got Money Troubles and The Lowdown. This year, TCA also expanded its categories to add awards for animation and international series, the latter to recognize shows produced outside the U.S. where the predominant language spoken isn’t English.
As in the past, the nominees were selected by a voting body of over 220 television journalists. (Two members of The A.V. Club‘s staff are also TCA members.) The winners will be announced later this summer, but until then, check out the full nomination list below:
Program of the Year:
The Comeback, HBO Max
Hacks, HBO Max
Heated Rivalry, Crave/HBO Max
Industry, HBO Max
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
The Pitt, HBO Max (2025 Winner)
Pluribus, Apple TV
Shrinking, Apple TV
Widow’s Bay, Apple TV
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Abbott Elementary, ABC (2022 Winner)
The Comeback, HBO Max
The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins, NBC
Hacks, HBO Max (2024 Winner)
The Lowdown, FX
Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Apple TV
Shrinking, Apple TV
Widow’s Bay, Apple TV
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
The Gilded Age, HBO Max
Heated Rivalry, Crave/HBO Max
Industry, HBO Max
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, HBO Max
Paradise, Hulu
The Pitt, HBO Max (2025 Winner)
Pluribus, Apple TV
Task, HBO Max