Subscribe
Newswire

Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You, Hacks lead the 2021 Television Critics Association nominees

This year's TCA nominations honor Emmy snubs like The Underground Railroad's Thuso Mbedu and Girls5eva's Renée Elise Goldsberry

By
Saloni Gajjar
Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad (Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios), Omar Sy in Lupin (Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix), Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You (Natalie Seery/HBO)
Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad (Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios), Omar Sy in Lupin (Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix), Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You (Natalie Seery/HBO)
Graphic: The A.V. Club

Now that this year’s Emmy nominations are here, The Television Critics Association (TCA) have also announced the nominees for their 37th Annual TCA Awards. The organization is comprised of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The TCA presents awards in 13 distinct categories like Drama, Comedy, Miniseries, Youth, News and Information, Reality, and Variety, Sketch or Talk shows.

Most of the usual suspects made the cut for the 2021 TCA’s, including Ted Lasso, WandaVision, Mare Of Easttown, and The Queen’s Gambit. The TCA nods also rectify some glaring Emmy snubs with recognitions for The Underground Railroads Thuso Mbedu, Girls5eva’s Renée Elise Goldsberry, and shows like Superstore and For All Mankind.

There are also some well-deserved surprises like nominations for Mythic Quest’s Charlotte Nicdao, Lupin’s Omar Sy, as well as programs like P-Valley, Bo Burnham: Inside, and the recently canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. As for the network tally, it’s actually streaming platforms that come out stronger than broadcast, with Netflix leading with 15 total nominees, followed by HBO’s 14 and HBO Max’s 10.

The full list of the TCA Awards nominees is below, followed by a detailed breakdown by network and series. The winners will be announced later this summer, including for the Career Achievement and the Heritage Award. As Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose (last year’s winner Catherine O’Hara) would say, let our favorite season a.k.a awards season commence:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+
Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FX
Omar Sy, Lupin – Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Maya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Peacock
Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Allen V. Farrow – HBO
City So Real – NatGeo
Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark – HBO
Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy – Showtime
Deaf U – Netflix
The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max
Legendary – HBO Max
Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix
The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+
Taste The Nation – Hulu
Top Chef: Portland – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
Bluey – Disney Jr.
Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids
Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
Xavier Riddle And The Secret Museum – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Bridgerton – Netflix
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare Of Easttown – HBO
P-Valley – Starz
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
I May Destroy You – HBO
It’s A Sin – HBO Max
Mare Of Easttown – HBO
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Bridgerton – Netflix
The Crown – Netflix
For All Mankind – Apple TV+
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Lovecraft Country – HBO
The Mandalorian – Disney+
Pose – FX
P-Valley – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Girls5eva – Peacock
Hacks – HBO Max
Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Pen15 – Hulu
Superstore – NBC
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Desus & Mero – Showtime
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bridgerton – Netflix
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+

NETWORK TALLY

Netflix – 15
HBO – 14
HBO Max – 10
Apple TV+ – 8
Disney+ – 5
Showtime – 5
Hulu – 4
NBC – 4
Amazon – 3
CBS – 3
FX-3
PBS Kids – 3
Peacock – 3
Starz – 2
Bravo – 1
Comedy Central – 1
Disney Jr. – 1
MSNBC – 1
NatGeo – 1
Paramount+ – 1
PBS – 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ – 5
Hacks, HBO Max – 4
I May Destroy You, HBO – 4
Mare Of Easttown, HBO – 4
WandaVision, Disney+ – 4
Bridgerton, Netflix – 3
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max – 3
The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix – 3
The Underground Railroad, Amazon – 3
Bo Burnham: Inside, Netflix – 2
Girls5eva, Peacock – 2
The Good Lord Bird, Showtime – 2
Mythic Quest, Apple TV+ – 2
Pen15, Hulu – 2
Pose, FX – 2
P-Valley, Starz – 2

The A.V. Club’s Danette Chavez, Gwen Inhat, Alex McLevy, and Saloni Gajjar are members of the Television Critics Association.

