Now that this year’s Emmy nominations are here, The Television Critics Association (TCA) have also announced the nominees for their 37th Annual TCA Awards. The organization is comprised of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The TCA presents awards in 13 distinct categories like Drama, Comedy, Miniseries, Youth, News and Information, Reality, and Variety, Sketch or Talk shows.
Most of the usual suspects made the cut for the 2021 TCA’s, including Ted Lasso, WandaVision, Mare Of Easttown, and The Queen’s Gambit. The TCA nods also rectify some glaring Emmy snubs with recognitions for The Underground Railroad’s Thuso Mbedu, Girls5eva’s Renée Elise Goldsberry, and shows like Superstore and For All Mankind.
There are also some well-deserved surprises like nominations for Mythic Quest’s Charlotte Nicdao, Lupin’s Omar Sy, as well as programs like P-Valley, Bo Burnham: Inside, and the recently canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. As for the network tally, it’s actually streaming platforms that come out stronger than broadcast, with Netflix leading with 15 total nominees, followed by HBO’s 14 and HBO Max’s 10.
The full list of the TCA Awards nominees is below, followed by a detailed breakdown by network and series. The winners will be announced later this summer, including for the Career Achievement and the Heritage Award. As Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose (last year’s winner Catherine O’Hara) would say, let our favorite season a.k.a awards season commence:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+
Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FX
Omar Sy, Lupin – Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown – HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Maya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Peacock
Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Allen V. Farrow – HBO
City So Real – NatGeo
Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark – HBO
Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Couples Therapy – Showtime
Deaf U – Netflix
The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max
Legendary – HBO Max
Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix
The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+
Taste The Nation – Hulu
Top Chef: Portland – Bravo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
Bluey – Disney Jr.
Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids
Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
Xavier Riddle And The Secret Museum – PBS Kids
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Bridgerton – Netflix
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare Of Easttown – HBO
P-Valley – Starz
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
WandaVision – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
I May Destroy You – HBO
It’s A Sin – HBO Max
Mare Of Easttown – HBO
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Bridgerton – Netflix
The Crown – Netflix
For All Mankind – Apple TV+
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Lovecraft Country – HBO
The Mandalorian – Disney+
Pose – FX
P-Valley – Starz
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Girls5eva – Peacock
Hacks – HBO Max
Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Pen15 – Hulu
Superstore – NBC
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Desus & Mero – Showtime
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Bridgerton – Netflix
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+
NETWORK TALLY
Netflix – 15
HBO – 14
HBO Max – 10
Apple TV+ – 8
Disney+ – 5
Showtime – 5
Hulu – 4
NBC – 4
Amazon – 3
CBS – 3
FX-3
PBS Kids – 3
Peacock – 3
Starz – 2
Bravo – 1
Comedy Central – 1
Disney Jr. – 1
MSNBC – 1
NatGeo – 1
Paramount+ – 1
PBS – 1
PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ – 5
Hacks, HBO Max – 4
I May Destroy You, HBO – 4
Mare Of Easttown, HBO – 4
WandaVision, Disney+ – 4
Bridgerton, Netflix – 3
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max – 3
The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix – 3
The Underground Railroad, Amazon – 3
Bo Burnham: Inside, Netflix – 2
Girls5eva, Peacock – 2
The Good Lord Bird, Showtime – 2
Mythic Quest, Apple TV+ – 2
Pen15, Hulu – 2
Pose, FX – 2
P-Valley, Starz – 2
The A.V. Club’s Danette Chavez, Gwen Inhat, Alex McLevy, and Saloni Gajjar are members of the Television Critics Association.