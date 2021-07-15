Now that this year’s Emmy nominations are here, The Television Critics Association (TCA) have also announced the nominees for their 37th Annual TCA Awards. The organization is comprised of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The TCA presents awards in 13 distinct categories like Drama, Comedy, Miniseries, Youth, News and Information, Reality, and Variety, Sketch or Talk shows.



Most of the usual suspects made the cut for the 2021 TCA’s, including Ted Lasso, WandaVision, Mare Of Easttown, and The Queen’s Gambit. The TCA nods also rectify some glaring Emmy snubs with recognitions for The Underground Railroad’s Thuso Mbedu, Girls5eva’s Renée Elise Goldsberry, and shows like Superstore and For All Mankind.

There are also some well-deserved surprises like nominations for Mythic Quest’s Charlotte Nicdao, Lupin’s Omar Sy, as well as programs like P-Valley, Bo Burnham: Inside, and the recently canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. As for the network tally, it’s actually streaming platforms that come out stronger than broadcast, with Netflix leading with 15 total nominees, followed by HBO’s 14 and HBO Max’s 10.

The full list of the TCA Awards nominees is below, followed by a detailed breakdown by network and series. The winners will be announced later this summer, including for the Career Achievement and the Heritage Award. As Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose (last year’s winner Catherine O’Hara) would say, let our favorite season a.k.a awards season commence:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FX

Omar Sy, Lupin – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Allen V. Farrow – HBO

City So Real – NatGeo

Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark – HBO

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy – Showtime

Deaf U – Netflix

The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix

The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+

Taste The Nation – Hulu

Top Chef: Portland – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Bluey – Disney Jr.

Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids

Emily’s Wonder Lab – Netflix

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Sesame Street – HBO

Waffles + Mochi – Netflix

Xavier Riddle And The Secret Museum – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Hacks – HBO Max

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare Of Easttown – HBO

P-Valley – Starz

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

I May Destroy You – HBO

It’s A Sin – HBO Max

Mare Of Easttown – HBO

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Crown – Netflix

For All Mankind – Apple TV+

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Lovecraft Country – HBO

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Pose – FX

P-Valley – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Girls5eva – Peacock

Hacks – HBO Max

Mythic Quest – Apple TV+

Pen15 – Hulu

Superstore – NBC

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Desus & Mero – Showtime

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bridgerton – Netflix

Hacks – HBO Max

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney+

NETWORK TALLY

Netflix – 15

HBO – 14

HBO Max – 10

Apple TV+ – 8

Disney+ – 5

Showtime – 5

Hulu – 4

NBC – 4

Amazon – 3

CBS – 3

FX-3

PBS Kids – 3

Peacock – 3

Starz – 2

Bravo – 1

Comedy Central – 1

Disney Jr. – 1

MSNBC – 1

NatGeo – 1

Paramount+ – 1

PBS – 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ – 5

Hacks, HBO Max – 4

I May Destroy You, HBO – 4

Mare Of Easttown, HBO – 4

WandaVision, Disney+ – 4

Bridgerton, Netflix – 3

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max – 3

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix – 3

The Underground Railroad, Amazon – 3

Bo Burnham: Inside, Netflix – 2

Girls5eva, Peacock – 2

The Good Lord Bird, Showtime – 2

Mythic Quest, Apple TV+ – 2

Pen15, Hulu – 2

Pose, FX – 2

P-Valley, Starz – 2

The A.V. Club’s Danette Chavez, Gwen Inhat, Alex McLevy, and Saloni Gajjar are members of the Television Critics Association.