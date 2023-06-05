You don’t receive the nickname “The Master of Horror” by being crap at your job. Since his first novel was published in 1974 (that would be Carrie), Stephen King has maintained his standing as a master of the form while also becoming one of the world’s most prolific authors, able to finish an entire novel in as little as a week. And when you write 65 novels (Number 66 will be released in September) and publish about 200 short stories, filmmakers have a haunted house-load of material to choose from to adapt into movies and miniseries.

The words “Based on the Stephen King novel” still means something to audiences—he’s like walking, talking IP!—and it should, since many of his stories are some of horror’s greatest. The likes of It, ’Salem’s Lot and Misery have all become classics on the bookshelves and have subsequently inspired classic film and TV adaptations. With another Stephen King flick—an adaptation of his 1973 short story The Boogeyman—now in theaters , it ’s an ideal time to remind ourselves of the best films and miniseries that started life as a written work from Stephen King. Your best-loved King-inspired jam may not have made our ranking but if you wait about a week, there’ll probably be another two or three Stephen King adaptations that could inspire us to make a whole new list.