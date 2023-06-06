If you sometimes wonder if there are more movies and miniseries based on Stephen King novels and short stories than there are Stephen King novels and short stories, we don’t blame you. King’s résumé currently encompasses 65 novels and more than 200 short stories and a huge chunk of those have been adapted for the big and small screen, starting with Brian De Palma’s Carrie in 1976. But alas, Carrie’s quality did not carry over to all subsequent King adaptations. For the best of the (Salem’s) lot, we direct you to our list of the best movies and TV series based on the work of the Bangor, Maine, auteur.

Advertisement

This list, however, is concerned with the worst films and shows with King’s name on them. And there have been plenty. He’s been responsible for some duds— although the filmmakers who endeavored to bring them to the screen shoulder some of that responsibility too. So in the wake of the latest King adaptation, The Boogeyman, we’re reflecting on his weakest on-screen stories. From Children Of The Corn to Dreamcatcher, these are the worst of King in movie and miniseries form.