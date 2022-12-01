The Supernatural-ification of The Boys continues. (But, let’s be real: Was this show ever not just Supernatural with some The CW-imposed family-friendly restrictions lifted, in spirit if not in plot? SPN’s winky, meta-musical episode, for example, would have fit right in on creator Eric Kripke’s latest bloody venture.)

It was announced today that Supernatural alum Rosemarie Dewitt (also The Staircase, Little Fires Everywhere) will be joining the cast as Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid)’s oft-discussed absentee mother. Joining her in this sure-to-be wholesome and not- at-all bloody or dramatic family reunion is Simon Pegg, returning to his season 1 role as Hughie’s father, Hugh Campbell Sr.

Yet another Kripke alum, Rob Benedict (Chuck/God on Supernatural), will also be joining the cast in an as-of-yet unspecified role. Rounding out today’s announcement is Elliot Knight, who never appeared on Supernatural but does have a previous superhero credit on his resume from his role as Don Hall in DC’s Titans. Could this be a direct tie-in to a “real world” supe team? Knowing The Boys, anything’s possible. (Who can forget that incredible A-Train Pepsi commercial parody, for example.)

Previously announced season 4 additions also include–you guessed it–Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan in an unspecified role, and Susan Heyward (Orange Is The New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Tick) as supes named Sister Sage and Firecracker respectively. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s super-powered son Ryan has also been promoted to series regular, so expect more deliciously uncomfortable father-son bonding moments in the new season. Frankly, as long as everyone’s favorite adoration-hungry, fame-loving psychopath leaves that whole milk thing in the past, we’re down for whatever these crazy kids decide to throw at us.