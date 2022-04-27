Netflix’s entertainingly chaotic reality show The Circle is entering its fourth season soon, and the trailer teases a shocking twist that will make any Spice Girls fan pissed they didn’t apply to appear on the show.



At first, everything seems like business as usual: there are, once again, plenty of catfishes—including a guy who is playing as his mom. But it also appears that some familiar faces are joining this season, namely Emma Bunton and Mel B.

Though the trailer doesn’t totally reveal their i dentiti e s, the Spice Girls members’ silhouettes appear , shadowed in pink lighting as they strike the group’s signature peace sign pose. There’s also a shot of someone wearing the leopard- print pants Mel B was known for, accompanied by a woman in a pink dress.

This could be yet another catfish, since in the second season, Lance Bass’ assistant Lisa Delcampo pretended to be the former *NSYNC member. But that would probably be too predictable. As wild as it would be for Netflix to actually get two pop icons on the show, it would actually make sense.

Mel B is a reality TV veteran at this point. She had her own reality show, Mel B: It’s A Scary World in 2010, a nd she appeared in Name That Tune, multiple international versions of The Masked Singer, and was a judge on America’s Got Talent. Bunton is no stranger to reality TV, either. She previously hosted The Great Holiday Baking Show, had a stint as a guest mentor on The X Factor UK, and was on Strictly Come Dancing.

It’s likely that—if that is indeed Bunton and Mel B—the Spice Girls will either be confusing the hell out of the other contestants by playing as themselves, or catfishing as normies.



Fans will get to find out soon enough, when the new season premieres on Wednesday, May 4.