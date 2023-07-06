The Eagles are taking their swan song on the road

Take a minute to check on all the dads in your life today: The Eagles are hitting the road for the last time. The band announced today that after a 52-year career, 21 albums (including live and compilations records), and over a thousand performances, their upcoming tour would be their final outing.

Fans worried about securing tickets can Take It Easy for the most part— the tour, dubbed the Long Goodbye, is going to be just that: long . The band (Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey) have promised to play “as many shows in each market as their audience demands,” with dates expected to continue all the way into 2025, per Variety.

Steely Dan is opening the tour, which kicks off September 7 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 and the general sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

The band’s full statement, as well as a list of dates announced so far , is below:

The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on. With love and gratitude, The Eagles

Sept. 7 in New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 in Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Sept. 16 in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

Sept. 20 in Belmont Park, N.Y. at UBS Arena

Oct. 5 in Denver, Colo. at Ball Arena

Oct. 9 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 in Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 in Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 in Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

Nov. 14 in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center