​​Judge blocks sale of InfoWars to The Onion The Onion has pledged to "continue to seek a path towards purchasing InfoWars in the coming weeks."

Unfortunately, the funniest possible thing to happen was stopped from happening. A judge has blocked the sale of InfoWars to Global Tetrahedron, the parent company that now owns The Onion. Global Tetrahedron had joined forces with the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims to bid on Alex Jones’ media empire, which is currently being sold off in bankruptcy auction. But Judge Christopher M. Lopez ruled that the sale failed to maximize the amount of money Jones owes to his creditors (which includes the Sandy Hook families), per The New York Times.

Of course, Jones broadcast this to his followers as a win, but in the judge’s remarks he stated that no one had done “anything wrong here” and that the bid simply had some “good-faith errors.” He took issue specifically with the sealed bids, presumably because this may have prevented more competitive bidding. Global Tetrahedron reportedly offered around $1.75 million on its own, but with the financial assistance from the Sandy Hook families its offer was valued around $7 million. Meanwhile, First United American Companies, a bidder the NYT reports is associated with Jones, apparently offered $3.5 million in cash.

In a statement, a lawyer representing the Sandy Hook families responded to the ruling, “These families, who have already persevered through countless delays and roadblocks, remain resilient and determined as ever to hold Alex Jones and his corrupt businesses accountable for the harm he has caused.”

“We are deeply disappointed in today’s decision, but The Onion will continue to seek a resolution that helps the Sandy Hook families receive a positive outcome for the horror they endured,” The Onion said in its own statement, adding that it was disappointing “that everyone was sent back to the drawing board with no winner, and no clear path forward for any bidder.” The site pledged that it will “continue to seek a path towards purchasing InfoWars in the coming weeks. It is part of our larger mission to make a better, funnier internet, regardless of the outcome of this case.”