The View co-host Joy Behar made one spine-chilling confession about a spooky sexual encounter on the daytime talk series this week, revealing that she herself has had sex with not one, but multiple ghosts, and never ended up carrying its mystical spawn.

The subject arose from the dead when the group of co-host turned their attention to one woman’s story of horny ghosts haunting her home. Following the airing of the news clip, Behar goes into the difference between “sexual hallucinations” and fantasies, and the belief in sexually deviant ghosts. She then goes on to call the woman from Gainesville, Texas, a “wackjob.”

Co-host Sara Haines then poses the thoughtful question, “If you have sex with a ghost, can you get pregnant?”

Meanwhile, Behar stews for a moment before quietly stating, “I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant.”

Whoopi Goldberg—never missing a beat—says, “I’m just gonna let that ride. I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride.” There is then no further discussion on the topic, and Behar shares no details of her paranormal tryst.

Now in all seriousness, her “confession” seems nothing more than a bit for the camera. However, Behar is far from the first celebrity to delve into the taboo topic of sex with ghosts. Both Anna Nicole Smith and Lucy Liu have shared their titillating sexual experiences with horned-up specters, with the latter describing the encounter as “sheer bliss.” “I felt everything. I climaxed. And then he floated away,” Liu told Us Weekly.

Oh, and Kesha’s song “Supernatural?” It’s very much about the singer getting it on with a ghost. That’s one point for spectrophiliacs, and zero points for non-believers.