Over the years, we’ve covered a whole lot of haunted stuff. This includes haunted houses, of course, but we’ve also written about haunted clown motels, haunted jails, haunted McDonald’s, and haunted guitars. Somehow, despite all of these investigations into the paranormal world, we’ve never encountered anything quite like the following: A home plagued by horny specters who torment the living by flirting with them from beyond the grave.

The house in question is located in Gainesville, Texas and owned by Linda Hill. According to an interview with the state’s WFAA news station, Hill and her husband learned that their Denton St. property was home to things that go bump (and grind) in the night after being unable to rent it to tenants for any longer than six months.



Hill didn’t believe stories that the tenants were leaving so quickly because the house was haunted until she experienced the terror for herself. While taking a shower at the home one day, she witnessed “a dark figure” on the other side of the curtain, which whispered, “Lookin’ good!” Hill thought it was her husband paying her the compliment, but he soon entered the bathroom to ask who she was talking to.

And so, from this day forward, Hill has believed the house is haunted by ghosts that are, in her words, “sexual.” In WFAA’s video segment—which we highly recommend watching from start to finish for these quotes and reporter Sean Giggy’s concluding skit—Hill goes on to explain that people have also recorded EVPs “where the ghosts can be heard talking dirty in the house.” The horny specters have, she says, called out from beyond the grave to say things like, “Oh baby, oh baby, yeah” and, “Yeah, I like it like that.”

As to how these sexually frustrated ghosts ended up in the house, WFAA mentions a rumor that the home was previously a bordello and describes the “19-foot-well underneath the living room” which some “believe [is] a spiritual portal.”



While the internet is mainly reacting to news of this house by tweeting GIFs from I Think You Should Leave’s “adult ghost tour,” Hill is also allowing interested ghost hunters to book time to investigate the property firsthand.



This latter option offers the best way to test out what, exactly, constitutes the “ectoplasm” the ghosts presumably leave all over the place and to take a shot at fulfilling every paranormal researcher’s most dearly held dream, as memorably illustrated by Dan Aykroyd in Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters Dream Ghost BJ Scene

