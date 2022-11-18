HBO has officially given the green light for season three of Mike White anthology satire series The White Lotus. The next season promises a new White Lotus venue as well as a new cast.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

“His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

The first season took us to Hawaii, where we saw guests grapple with issues of class and colonization . It starred Jake Lacy, Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett (who recently took home an Emmy for his turn as the manager Armond), Sydney Sweeney, Lukas Gage, Natasha Rothwell, and Alexandra Daddario. White’s first installment of The White Lotus swept the Emmys this year, taking home ten awards, including the honor for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The currently- airing second season focuses on gender and sexual dynamics, which play out against the background of Sicily. This season has brought on the talents of Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Megann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Aubrey Plaza, and more. Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries are the only two cast members to carry over from the first season, and it’s not been shared if Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid will be checking into another White Lotus location with us— however, White’s definitely not counting it out.

“Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season… and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer,’” he shared earlier this year. “And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either.”

The second season of The White Lotus will conclude on December 11. Time to start making your dream casting predictions for season three and how they’re gonna die!