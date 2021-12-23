The enormous box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to have convinced Sony of one thing: This Tom Holland kid is a STAR! Why else would the studio go years without saying anything about its Holland-starring Uncharted movie and then release two trailers in relatively quick succession? The first one came out in October, the second one came out today, and the movi e isn’t even in theaters for another two months. We’re not talking about Spider-Man here, where audiences might salivating for every little drop of news. It’s Uncharted! The guy climbs things and then falls and then says “no no no no!”

But hey, speaking of the web-head, Holland gets to show off some spectacularly Spider-Man-esque moves here. It’s all flipping and quipping and spinning, and if not for the fact that Uncharted guy Nathan Drake uses a gun, you might think Holland is playing… pretty much the same guy. The dynamic between him and Mark Wahlberg, playing Drake’s buddy Sully, seems like it will be a big deciding factor in how successful this movie is, and the bits of banter in this trailer a fairly encouraging.

The “helicopters carrying two ancient ships through the air” setpiece seems a little harder to swallow, but that’s the kind of goofy nonsense that would happen in a video game, so sure. Why not? It seems fun! In a similar vein, the video games have a tendency to go supernatural at some point, and there’s still no indication of the movie doing that in this new trailer, so maybe Sony and director Ruben Fleischer are trying to keep that under wraps for now.

Uncharted is a prequel to the video game series of the same name, and in addition to Holland and Wahlberg, it stars Sophia Ali, Tati Garbielle, and Antonio Banderas.

