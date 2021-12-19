It’s December of 2021, COVID-19 is not going away—thanks, at least in part, to a culture of unrepentantly destructive stupidity and selfishness that will someday kill us all—and Spider-Man: No Way Home has just set the record for third-biggest worldwide box office opening of all time. Not of 2021, not of the pandemic. Of all time. It made $587.2 million globally this weekend, about half of what Avengers: Endgame made but not that far off from what Avengers: Infinity War made, and those movies did not come out during a global pandemic.



Advertisement

Of those millions, $253 million of it came from the U.S. this weekend, which puts at number one this weekend and number one for the year—and we don’t mean number one in terms of box office debut, we mean period. The Venom sequel topped out at $212 million and Shang-Chi at $224 million, and both of those movies took months to get that high. Spider-Man did it in one weekend, possibly by using the proportionate strength of a spider.

The number two spot, if you can see it way off in the distance, went to regular number two contender Encanto. It made $6.5 million, which is normally pretty good for a movie four weeks into its run during a pandemic. Last week’s winner, West Side Story, fell to third with $3.4 million, just barely edging out Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Just behind those is Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

House Of Gucci is hanging on, making another $1.8 million and reaching nearly $45 million total. After it is Indian film Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1, which impressively made $1.3 million from only 400 theaters in its debut. Then we have Eternals, a movie that has only made $163 million. Everything after that didn’t even make one million this week. The only other new movie, rowing drama The Novice, only made $11,500, apparently from people who refuse to care about Spider-Man.

The full list of the top 10 is below, with more numbers available at Box Office Mojo.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Get Stuff Done Productivity Planner Plan your way into the new year

This planner is basically a super bullet journal, with undated calendars so you can live the same day as many times as you want and lots of helpful templates to track all your healthy new habits. Buy for $20 at Amazon

Spider-Man: No Way Home Encantro West Side Story Ghostbusters: Afterlife Nightmare Alley House Of Gucci Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1 Eternals Clifford The Big Red Dog Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City