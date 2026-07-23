Tommy Karate looks a lot like Pete Davidson in first look at mob movie Davidson's "dream job" has officially started production.

Earlier this year, SNL alum Pete Davidson landed his “dream job” as the star and producer of the mob movie Tommy Karate. Tommy Karate was a real guy; it was the nickname of real Bonnaro family hitman Tommy Pitera. Based on the few photos we have of him, he doesn’t look especially like Davidson, but Davidson will now be the visage associated with Tommy for the rest of Hollywood history. Tommy Karate has officially begun production in Atlanta, and to prove it, we got a first look at Davidson in character.