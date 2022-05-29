As foreshadowed a few days ago, Top Gun: Maverick has indeed had a massive opening weekend at the box office, taking the number one spot with ease and handily setting a new record for the opening of a Tom Cruise movie—and if it keeps up this pace, it will also handily set a new record for Memorial Day weekend. Counting just the regular weekend days, because Monday hasn’t happened yet, Maverick has made $124 million. That’s a smaller debut than Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, but it’s certainly the biggest opening for a non-superhero film in quite some time. Granted, it’s not like Top Gun: Maverick is some kind of serious adult drama, but if you’re one of these internet people who bases their entire personality on thinking that the MCU is Bad, then we hope you’re happy.

Speaking of the good doctor, he fell nearly 50 percent from last week down to only $16 million, a paltry addition to the $370 million total that The Multiverse Of Madness is sitting at after four weeks. That’s a ton of money (though not Spider-Man: No Way Home money), so it’ll be interesting to see how Top Gun goes in the next few weeks before Thor: Love And Thunder arrives.

The other big debut this weekend, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, opened to $12.6 million. At the risk of being… overly realistic, it probably won’t make a ton more than that. On another “it’ll be interesting to see” note, though, it’ll be interesting to see how it continues to fare against the fourth place movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which has made $28 million after two weeks. (They’re both TV show tie-ins, and also Downton Abbey exists as a TV show in the Bob’s Burgers universe, though it’s not as popular as American knock-off Winthorpe Manor.)

Save for a big fall from Men (down 62 percent to ninth place and $1.2 million), the rest of the chart for this weekend is nearly identical to the last few weekends, with Everything Everywhere All At Once falling more slowly than everything else and sitting at almost $60 million in its 10th week. The third newcomer in the top 10, coming in right at the bottom, is Indian film F3: Fun And Frustration, which made $1 million from only 400 theaters. That’s a better per-screen average than everything but the top three!

Here’s the full top 10 list from Box Office Mojo.