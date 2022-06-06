Before “Damn, Daniel” was back at it again with the white Vans, there was “Damn, Gina,” the beloved catchphrase from Martin. In the early-to-mid 90s, the Martin Lawrence-led sitcom, Martin, was a cultural force that took up residence with other early Fox comedies, such as Married… With Children and The Simpsons. However, it’s been roughly 25 years since stars Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II dropped by the apartment of Detroit’s best radio DJ. Thankfully, Lawrence and BET+ are correcting that.

Martin: The Reunion is coming to BET+ this June. Now, this won’t be another season of the show, like that 2019 season of Mad About You no one has ever seen. Instead, Martin will take the Friends route by sitting the cast on Martin’s famed couch and talking about the show’s legacy .

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters.”

It won’t just be cast members, though. Other guests include famed rapper, commercial actor, and special guest star Snoop Dogg, R&B legend Brian McKnight, and Tommy Davidson, who somehow only made two appearances on Martin back in the day. We can only hope Davidson will slip into Varnel Hill during the broadcast because we miss him. Martin: The Reunion will also be an opportunity for the cast to pay respects to the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who died in 2016.

The trailer offers a glimpse at the discussion, but it ends with a cliffhanger: Will there be a Martin reboot? We imagine the answer won’t be satisfying unless the answer is “Yes, and it will be a drama called M@rtin because it’s set in the digital age.”



Martin: The Reunion streams on BET+ on June 16.

