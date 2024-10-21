Ayo Edebiri stalks and scares Tyler, The Creator in new “NOID” video The new track deals with the feelings of unsafety and paranoia that come with being a celebrity

As other artists like Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish have spoken about recently, being a celebrity comes with a layer of constant scrutiny and very real danger that can make the experience feel more like a horror movie than something to aspire to. Tyler, The Creator is the latest musician to play on these themes in his new video for “NOID,” the second off his upcoming album, Chromakopia.

Tyler, who is directing the videos, and writing and producing every song under his full name, Tyler Okonma, clearly has a vision for this album. Last week, he released a short but very cinematic video for “ST. CHROMA,” which saw the artist masked and marching through a barren, black-and-white landscape before detonating an explosive and bringing color to the world. Today’s video follows the same character as he pushes his way through an unfriendly crowd before being accosted by a crazed fan, played by Ayo Edebiri. (If anyone understands the tribulations of renown, it’s another actor who blew up essentially overnight.) Edebiri’s character tries to get a selfie and a kiss from Tyler, before taking out a gun and waving it around. It’s an unsettling clip, just like the song itself, which blends multiple genres and styles in a really interesting, but intentionally destabilizing manner. (Like “ST. CHROMA,” this video also may not contain the full track.)

In his verse, the artist raps: “I can’t even buy a home in private/Home invaders got my brothers dyin’/Notice every car that’s drivin’ by/I think my neighbors want me dead/I got a cannon underneath the bed/Triple checkin’ if I lock the door/I know every creak that’s in the floor/Motherfucker, I’m paranoid.”

On Friday, Tyler also announced the lineup for his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival, which will be held November 16-17 at Dodger Stadium. Tyler will be headlining the star-studded event alongside Playboi Carti. Other big names include André 3000, Erykah Badu, Kaytranada, ScHoolboy Q, Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Domo Genesis, Mike G, Left Brain, Vince Staples, Sexyy Red, Sampha, and more.

Chromakopia comes out on October 28.