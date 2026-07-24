"Principled Al" Yankovic turned down seven-figure offer to perform at Riyadh Comedy Festival
Though he says he was offered another pile of cash, "Weird Al" says he doesn't need to take money that makes him "feel icky."Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Last month, “Weird Al” Yankovic made headlines for turning down a “nice pile of money” to star in an AI commercial. It was a delightfully principled stand from the man behind parody songs like “Eat It” and “Fat.” But it wasn’t an especially rare one, as Yankovic now says that he passed on performing at last year’s Riyadh Comedy Festival, which saw comics like Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr catch a good deal of heat while they defended their decision as normal and what anyone would have done, which we suppose does make Yankovic’s decision the weird one in this paradigm. Says Yankovic, “I wish people would offer me things that I didn’t feel bad about accepting.”
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