Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka posts contract after turning down Riyadh Comedy Festival
Okatsuka posted the censorship rules for the controversial comedy festival, noting how many "You can’t say anything anymore!" comedians have signed on.Atsuko Okatsuka, Photo: HBO
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival kicked off this weekend—and with it, increasingly vocal criticisms of comedians who have opted to participate in a state-sponsored comedy fest from a state whose report cards from groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have a whole lot of “Needs improvement, can’t seem to stop consigning migrant workers to forced labor” notes penciled in in the comments section. Earlier this week, we reported on comics like Marc Maron and Shane Gillis opening up about their concerns about the festival. (Which sees some of the biggest comedy names on the planet, including Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Louis CK, and more, taking the trip out into the desert for what were reportedly very lucrative paychecks.) Now more comics, including Zach Woods and Atsuko Okatsuka, have weighed in—with Okatsuka even revealing the contract she was sent about a possible appearance, including rules about what participants won’t be able to say during their appearances at the fest.