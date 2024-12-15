What's on TV this week—What We Do In The Shadows' series finale, Laid Plus, comedy specials from Rose Matafeo and Ronny Chieng, a game show about Friends, and more.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, December 15 to Thursday, December 19. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)

The freakiest, funniest vampires to grace Staten Island are bidding farewell. FX’s award-winning What We Do In The Shadows wraps up its six-season run with “The Finale,” which finds the housemates dealing with an unexpected twist that forces them to ponder their lives. Let’s just hope Jackie Daytona makes a reappearance, huh? The A.V. Club‘s finale recap and post-mortem interview with Kayvan Novak and Kristen Schaal publish after the episode airs.

Laid (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Everything Everywhere All At Once breakout Stephanie Hsu gets back in the spotlight in Laid, in which her character Ruby reckons with her romantic history after learning that her former lovers are unexpectedly dying. Along with her best friend (Zosia Mamet), she goes on an adventure to stop this pattern and possibly find love in the process. The cast also includes Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez, Ryan Pinkston, and Chloe Fineman. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Tuesday.

More newbies

Rose Matafeo: On And On And On (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

While there’s no update on the future of her excellent series Starstruck, comedian Rose Matafeo is at least back on Max with a new stand-up special. In On And On And On, she shares her candid, self-deprecating takes on relationships, aging, and more.

Fast Friends (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

This one is for Friends superfans who think they can crush trivia about the NBC comedy, which celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year. Hosted by Whitney Cummings, the four episodes see contestants racing against time during quizzes, puzzles, and other games that test their knowledge of the show.

Other picks

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The three-part docuseries Enigma looks at how New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers embraced spirituality as he prepped for a new NFL season after his Achilles tendon tear in 2023.

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

In his third stand-up special, Ronny Chieng, who frequently hosts The Daily Show and currently co-stars in Hulu’s Interior Chinatown, unpacks topics like social-media fame and American politics.

Can’t miss recaps

Dune: Prophecy (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m., series finale)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, Tuesday, 9:01 p.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Virgin River (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season six)

Ending soon

Yellowstone (Paramount, Sunday, 8 p.m., season five finale)

The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House, NCIS, NCIS: Origins (CBS, Monday, 8-11 p.m., fall finales)

Secret Level (Prime Video, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

St. Denis Medical, Night Court (NBC, Tuesday, 8-9 p.m., fall finales)

FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Tuesday, 8-11 p.m., fall finales)

Survivor (CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m., season 47 finale)

Ghosts, Elsbeth (CBS, Thursday, 8-10 p.m., fall finales)