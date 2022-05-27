Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Cue your ’80s playlist: Stranger Things is finally back

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Gather around, kids. It’s finally time for Stranger Things again. Season four’s first half, consisting of seven long episodes, drops on May 27. The remaining two episodes will air in July. If you need a quick refresher before embarking on this adventure, we’ve got you covered. Set six months after season three’s finale, the show picks up as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) struggles to live without powers and a brutal new monster from the Upside Down wreaks havoc in Hawkins. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

“Easily the most exciting aspect of season four is how it embraces gore like never before. Even the show’s harshest critic will be swayed by that perfect blend of creepy and fun sci-fi. This time, there’s a haunted house, bone-shattering death scenes, a tentacled villain nicknamed Vecna who speaks in a baritone voice, and a huge homage to The Nightmare On Elm Street in how Vecna functions.”

2. Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Friday, Disney+, 3:01 a.m.: Ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as Darth Vader. We don’t know much about Obi-Wan Kenobi yet, but The A.V. Club’s Alison Foreman is dissecting all the information so far. And look for our weekly recaps after each episode. The show premieres with two episodes on May 27 before moving to its regular timeslot on Wednesdays starting June 1.



3. Letterkenny fans, this one’s is for you

Friday, Hulu, 12:01 a.m.: Canadian hidden gem Letterkenny gets a spin-off with Shoresy, a comedy that centers on the titular character played by Jared Keeso, reprising his role from the original series. In the show, the foul-mouthed hockey player moves to Sudbury to take a role with a struggling ice hockey team. The ensemble includes Tasya Teles, Ryan McDonnell, and Camille Sullivan.

4. Carpool Karaoke is back, alright

Friday, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m.: Let’s hope you’re virtual road trip ready because Carpool Karaoke returns for its fifth season. Don’t worry, James Corden isn’t hosting this one. Instead, the celebrity guests just take themselves for a spin to sing in cars. How…fun? This season’s passengers include Simu Liu, Jessica Henwick, The White Lotus costars Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, and couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott (who incidentally met while filming an earlier episode of Carpool Karaoke), among others.

5. Here’s another intimate look into Queen Elizabeth’s life

Showtime, Friday, 9 p.m.: Yes, yes, we already have The Crown and a zillion other movies, shows, and documentaries on England’s reigning Queen Elizabeth II, so what’s one more? Roger Michell (Notting Hill) directed this doc before his death last year. It explores how the longest-reigning British monarch and longest-serving female head of state in history found her footing.