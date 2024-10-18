6 things to watch on TV this weekend Peacock drops a Satanic-panic thriller, Michael Keaton hits Saturday Night Live, and more.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Settle into Halloween month with Hysteria!

Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.: In the ’80-set, Satanic-panic thriller Hysteria!, a small town is rocked by the disappearance of a popular varsity quarterback. To take advantage of everyone blaming the devil, three teens (played by Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, and Kezii Curtis) label themselves Satanists to promote their heavy-metal band. They have no idea that this pursuit to get more fans will get them in dangerous trouble. Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Bruce Campbell, Nolan North, Garrett Dillahunt, and Jessica Treska co-star. Look for The A.V. Club‘s review on Friday.

2. Michael Keaton takes over Saturday Night Live

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: Fresh off the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Michael Keaton returns to SNL for his fourth time as host to promote his upcoming comedy Goodrich. Tonight he’s joined by musical guest Billie Eilish. The A.V. Club‘s recap publishes on Sunday.

3. David Tennant blesses our screens in Rivals

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Based on Jilly Cooper’s novel of the same name, Rivals takes place in the soapy world of upper-crust British society in the ’80s, when the rivalry between a member of Parliament (Alex Hassell) and a Lord (David Tennant) reaches scandalous heights. The cast of the fictional drama also includes Victoria Smurfit, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, and Katherine Parkinson. Check out The A.V.Club‘s review.

4. Dive into a Tegan And Sara catfishing scheme

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Erin Lee Carr’s Fanatical is a cautionary tale about parasocial relationships with celebrities. The doc explores a social-media scam in which someone pretending to be Tegan (of the Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara) hacked fans’ data and its aftermath.

5. Anna Kendrick is the Woman Of The Hour

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Anna Kendrick directs and stars in this thriller about Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), a serial killer who was also a contestant on ABC’s The Dating Game in 1978. Woman Of The Hour digs into the bizarre ways in which he connected with the bachelorette on the show, Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick). Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, and Pete Holmes co-star. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Friday.

6. It’s Florida, Man pokes fun at the state’s wild stories

HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.: In It’s Florida, Man, a rotating cast reenacts unbelievable true tales from the Sunshine State. Anna Faris, Jake Johnson, Randall Park, Juliette Lewis, Sam Richardson, Ego Nwodim, and more stars appear in the late-night comedy series, which also includes interviews with the real people they’re playing.