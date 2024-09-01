What's on TV this week—Slow Horses season 4, The Perfect Couple Plus, English Teacher debuts on FX, Peacock presents a new comedy led by Kevin Hart, and more

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, September 1 to Thursday, September 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Slow Horses (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)



Slough House’s finest are back at it. Slow Horses season four opens with a bombing in London that forces Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his ragtag crew of British spies to battle internal and external forces. Meanwhile, River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) deals with his grandfather’s declining health, and a shaken-up MI5 welcomes agent Emma Flyte (Ruth Bradley), who becomes a liaison between Jackson and Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas). Plus, a brand-new villain played by Hugo Weaving enters the scene. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

The Perfect Couple (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Based on Elin Hildebrand’s novel, The Perfect Couple has a stacked cast led by Nicole Kidman and Liev Schrieber, who portray a wealthy couple whose son (Billy Howle) is about to get married in their Nantucket mansion. The morning of the nuptials, however, a body washes ashore. Now, all of the guests are suspects, including the bride (Eve Hewson), groom, and various family members played by the likes of Dakota Fanning, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khattar, and Sam Nivola. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Thursday.

Hidden gems

English Teacher (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)



Internet fave Brian Jordan Alvarez created this FX comedy, which he also co-writes and -directs and stars in as Evan Marquez, a teacher at an Austin high school who tries to balance his personal and professional lives while keeping a modicum of sanity. The cast also includes Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colanti, Carmen Christopher, and Sean Patton. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

Apollo 13: Survival (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Peter Middleton directs this archival retelling of Apollo 13, which left three astronauts stranded in space, sparked a four-day rescue mission that gained worldwide attention, and inspired that Tom Hanks movie.

More good stuff

Born Evil: The Serial Killer And The Savior (Max, Monday, 3:01 a.m)



Michael Bay produces Born Evil: The Serial Killer And The Savior, a five-part docuseries about Hadden Clark, who is currently serving his sentence for various murders. The episodes dive into his dysfunctional family history, the crimes he committed, and the investigations into cold cases that might tie to him (all thanks to confessions he made to his cellmate).

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist goes back to Atlanta in 1970, specifically to the evening of Muhammad Ali’s comeback fight against Jerry Quarry. As fans gather for an afterparty, a group arrives with weapons to steal cash and jewelry. Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) is blamed for the crime and to prove his innocence, he attempts to gain the favor of an old friend, Detective J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle). Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, and Chloe Bailey co-star. The A.V. Club‘s review publishes on Thursday.

Can’t miss recaps

Industry (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

The Great North (Fox, Sunday, 9:30 p.m., season four fall premiere)

Tell Me Lies (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Ending soon

The Bachelorette (ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m., season 21 finale)

Bel-Air (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three finale)