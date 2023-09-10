Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 10 to Thursday, September 14. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

The Morning Show (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Morning Show — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

When one door for hate-watching wealthy, out-of-touch people closes (yes, we’re talking about And Just Like That...), another one opens. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show returns for a 10-episode third season set roughly a couple of years after season two ended. Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) battle brand new problems this season, like a hack at UBA, reporting on the Ukraine war, and the arrival of a wealthy tech entrepreneur (played by Jon Hamm). The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Mark Duplass, and Nicole Beharie. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

The Other Black Girl (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Other Black Girl | Official Trailer | Hulu

Hulu’s The Other Black Girl is a darkly comedic thriller centered on Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniels), who works as an editorial assistant at a publishing house. The catch is she’s the only Black female employee—that is, until Hazel-May McCall (Ashleigh Murray) is hired. While initially excited about this, Nella starts receiving threatening messages telling her to quit, which negatively impacts the pair’s budding friendship and leads Nella down a creepy investigative path. Look for The A.V. Club’s review on Monday.

Hidden gems

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Michelle Wolf - It’s Great To Be Here | New Comedy Special - Official Trailer

Comic Michelle Wolf is experimenting with the comedy-special genre here. Instead of an hourlong piece, Wolf’s It’s Great To Be Here contains three half-hour episodes she’s financed herself. She claims it’s her most personal set yet, as she talks about sexual harassment, race relations, and dating.

Theater Camp (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)



Theater Camp | Official Trailer | Hulu

After its theatrical run over the summer, Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s comedy Theater Camp makes its way to Hulu. The film, which stars Gordon, Ben Platt, Patti Harrison, Noah Galvin, Ayo Edebiri, Jimmy Tatro, and Amy Sedaris, follows a group of eccentric teachers and students as they get their play ready for opening night. Here’s The A.V. Club’s review.

Buddy Games (CBS, Thursday, 9 p.m.)

Buddy Games - Sneak Peek 1

CBS’ fall lineup is anything but traditional this year since most network TV shows are unable to film (blame the AMPTP for that one). So we have Buddy Games joining other reality competition programs like Survivor and The Amazing Race. Hosted by Josh Duhamel, the show brings together friends from different backgrounds who are forced to cohabitate as they face wild challenges to prove how deep their bonds are.

More good stuff

Kelce (Prime Video, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

KELCE - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Directed by documentary filmmaker Don Argott, Kelce is tracks Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce on what he believed would be his final season, covering an epic year in which Kelce and his brother (Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce) start a podcast and expand their respective families.

The MTV Video Music Awards (MTV/VH1, Tuesday, 8 p.m.)



MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Video of the Year (Promo)

Ready or not, the 2023 VMAs are here. This year’s performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Shakira, Renée Rapp, and Lil Wayne. Among the nominees are Taylor Swift, SZA, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minja. The show is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Can’t miss recaps

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m., series premiere)

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC, Sunday, 10:30 p.m., season six premiere)

Welcome To Wrexham (FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m., season two premiere)

Ending soon

Harley Quinn (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season four finale)