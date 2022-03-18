Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows for the next seven days. Here’s what you need to watch from Friday, March 18 to Thursday, March 24. All times are Eastern. Happy viewing.



Advertisement

The biggies

WeCrashed (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann on WeCrashed, an eight-episode drama charting the rise and fall of WeWork. In her review, Alison Foreman writes:



As far as not-so-great ideas go, WeCrashed isn’t quite as misguided as the multi-billion dollar mayhem it recaps. But boy howdy if it doesn’t match former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann pound-for-pound on crappy decision-making, hapless showmanship, and missed opportunities to get back to basics.

Halo (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): At long last, the TV adaptation of this globally popular video game has arrived. The military sci-fi drama is described as an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Here’s an excerpt from William Hughes’ review of the show:

Halo isn’t without its pleasures. Pablo Schreiber and Yerin Ha have good hero-sidekick chemistry, and there’s an element of dedicated sci-fi weirdness that keeps things from feeling too rote. But the whole thing is brought down by the writing—which never goes for a second-draft line when a first-draft line will do—and by an abiding and pervasive sense of cheapness.

Atlanta (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m., season-three premiere): In the words of Titanic’s Rose: It’s been 84 years. Well, it sure feels like Atlanta’s second season aired ages ago, even though it was only in 2018 that Donald Glover’s FX comedy graced our screens. The show returns for its Europe-set 10-episode season three with two new outings. Keep an eye out for weekly recaps on the site. And read why Glover decided to end Atlanta with its upcoming fourth season.

Hidden gems

Life & Beth (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): All 10 episodes of this Amy Schumer and Michael Cera (kinda) rom-com will be available to stream on March 18. Tim Lowery writes in his review:

At first, everything comes off like a smartly scripted, quite funny rom-com with pop-ins from cream-of-the-crop New York comedy talent. Life & Beth could have been just that, and no one would complain. (Wait. People love to complain, about everything, so yes, some absolutely would. Never mind.) But Life & Beth is a lot more than a smartly scripted rom-com. For Schumer—who created the show and also directed and wrote episodes—it’s clearly a passion project, and she takes some big swings to get to some real emotional depth.

Human Resources (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): If you love the assortment of hormone monsters on Big Mouth, this animated spin-off is for you. Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, and more actors reprise their roles for the show. Elly Belle’s complete review is here, in which she writes, “Human Resources thrives in the moments when we’re allowed to see the creatures dealing with the same messy conflicts that humans often do, and grappling with how their own interpersonal struggles affect their ability to do their jobs.”

Starstruck (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.): Season one of this British rom-com was a sleeper hit last year. Series creator Rose Matafeo plays Jessie, a New Zealander living in London who connects with movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel) after a one-night stand. All six episodes of the second season will be available to binge March 24.

More good stuff

Eternally Confused And Eager For Love (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This coming-of-age comedy follows Ray (Vihaan Samaat), an awkward 24-year-old who navigates the world with the help of his inner voice named Wiz.

Is It Cake? (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): No, this baking competition is not a 30 Rock joke, it’s real. SNL’s Mikey Day hosts a contest in which skilled artists create mouthwatering cake replicas of all kinds of things, from other food items to handbags to sewing machines. A panel of celebrity judges will spend their precious time deciding whether or not it is cake or just a hyper-realistic illusion.

One Perfect Shot (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.): Ava Duvernay hosts this docuseries featuring six filmmakers—Jon Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Patty Jenkins, Malcolm Lee, Michael Mann, and Aaron Sorkin—recounting how they’ve created some of the industry’s most iconic shots. The show is inspired by a popular Twitter account of the same name.



Can’t miss recaps

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Killing Eve (BBC America, Sunday, 8 p.m.)

The Gilded Age (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

This Is Us (NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)

The Dropout (Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

Ending soon

Suspicion (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Grown-ish (Freeform, Thursday, 10 p.m., season four finale)

Make it a movie night

Deep Water (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne attempts to revitalize the erotic thriller genre with Deep Water, which stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi, Lil Rel Howery, and Tracy Letts. Todd Gilchrist writes in his review:

An adaptation of the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, Lyne’s latest revisits some of the erotic highlights from those earlier works and updates them in a more appropriate (and egalitarian) context. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, both terrific in their roles, play the couple around whom the film’s meditation on modern sexual relationships revolves, while Lyne proves not only that he can film hot scenes unlike almost anyone in the business, but inject them with a psychological sophistication that complicates their (and our) postcoital bliss.

Cheaper By The Dozen (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): A remake of the 1950 and 2003 films, this version of Cheaper By The Dozen is directed by Gail Lerner. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as parents Zoe and Paul Baker, who live with their multiple children from previous marriages and manage a family business in New Jersey.