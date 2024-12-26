Wicked's digital release includes a ton of bonus features and deleted scenes You can defy gravity from the comfort of your couch starting next week.

As you’ve probably seen, there’s been a ton of discourse since Wicked‘s release about whether or not it’s okay to sing, dance, and film while the movie is playing (even some from the stars themselves). If you’re in the thumbs up camp on that one, you can practice your “Defying Gravity” battle cry undeterred from the comfort of your couch—or broom, if you want to really commit—with the film’s official digital release on December 31. We can’t guarantee that you won’t get a few side-eyes from the members of your own household, but hey, that’s just an excuse to get into character for “What Is The Feeling?” as well. If they’re paying attention (or can focus despite your singing), you’ll probably be friends again by the end.

If singing along isn’t your thing, there are still a bunch of swankified treats waiting in the digital release. According to Variety, all Wicked VOD purchases will come with three hours (!) of bonus content. That does include a feature-length singalong version, but there are also multiple deleted scenes, director and actor commentary, a “fantastic behind-the-scenes journey,” and more. The full menu, via Variety, is as follows:

Singalong Alternative Feature-Length Version

Deleted and Extended Scenes Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda: Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together. Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero: Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way. Toss Toss: Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results. Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest: The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub. Elphaba’s Promise: Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship. Train Platform Farewell: Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City. Boq & Elphaba Talk: Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero. Train Ride to Emerald City: Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City. In the Emerald City: The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard. Palace Monkeys Chase: Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

Making Wicked : Return to Oz for “a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography and creativity” of the movie.

Welcome to Shiz: Featurette on Shiz University, designed based on details in L. Frank Baum’s books, detailing the uniforms, clever contraptions and circular sets across a sprawling magical campus.

A Wicked Legacy: Cast and filmmakers share personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections “created emotional experiences while making the movie.” Also highlighted are the cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

The Wonderful Wizard: An in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz as the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

Feature Commentary With Jon M. Chu

Feature Commentary With Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

While a year is a long time to wait, this should at least partly bridge the very long intermission between Wicked‘s first and second acts. Part two, recently renamed Wicked: For Good premieres November 21, 2025.