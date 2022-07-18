From the sick and twisted minds–no, but actually this time–of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, the teaser for The Idol is here, and it’s, well, everything you would expect .

Fans of Levinson’s Euphoria won’t be surprised at the contents of this trailer: drugs, sex, beautiful young people in potentially traumatic situations. “Lick it, spank it, drop it, camera, money,” a choreographer chants rhythmically over aggressive pop music. “More, more, more, orgy!”

Lily-Rose Depp definitely looks the part of the “up-and-coming pop idol” who admits she can’t just be herself “Because nothing about me is relatable.” Uncut Gems alum The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) is the “self-help guru and cult leader” with whom the young star “develops a complicated relationship”—one the trailer boldly proclaims is “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.” (Wonder who they beat out for that illustrious title ).

The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO

HBO announced a “new creative direction” for the series back in April, after several episodes had already been filmed. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon,” the network stated at the time. The only public perso nnel change was the departure of director Amy Seimetz (Levinson was reportedly to take on “more of a role in directing the series”).

The previously announced cast included Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis as series regulars, with Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche in recurring roles. It’s unclear from the trailer if there have been any major casting changes; Sivan, at least, can be seen sharing a moment with Tesfaye in a brief clip.

The Idol does not yet have a premiere date, with the trailer promising only that the show is “coming soon.” Hopefully there will be enough time to prepare before such sick and twisted content hits the airwaves.