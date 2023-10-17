Fourth graders shown Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey in class

As if whatever’s going on in the United States education system isn’t bad enough, a group of Florida fourth graders are now having their mental health actively monitored after being accidentally shown the Winnie the Pooh B-movie slasher in class. Gone are the days when a substitute might roll in a television set and pop in a Schoolhouse Rock! VHS. Nowadays, in-class entertainment has to be so hardcore that the students need to see a counselor after.

According to one parent at The Academy of Innovative Education (a K-12 charter school in Miami Springs), these kids watched “20 to 30 minutes” of Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey in their math class, a movie they apparently picked themselves. “It’s not for them to decide what they want to,” the parent lamented to CBS News. “It’s up to the professor to look at the content.”

“He didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to want this,’” the mom said, telling the outlet that some kids were “seriously affected.”

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey was made almost immediately after A.A. Milne’s beloved character entered the public domain. First look pics of the flick made a splash online, on account of being a grotesque, somewhat sexualized distortion of a beloved children’s character. See: Winnie and Piglet, who in this iteration is not a cute little fella but a hulking boar, menacing a bikini-clad woman in a hot tub. Ruined childhoods abound! The film is currently streaming on Peacock.

In a statement given to CBS News, the school said, “The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group. Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

The statement concluded, “We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns.” Okay, now who would win in a fight: teacher who showed Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, or teacher who gave students the inappropriate outdated nuclear bomb bunker activity?