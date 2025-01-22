Our girls are starting to enjoy the violence in heavy metal new Yellowjackets trailer Let the bodies hit the floor.

Yellowjackets is so, so back. While the girls fought each other—often with deadly consequences—in seasons one and two, the show thus far has really been a battle between their humanity and the wilderness. Well, it seems the wilderness scored an outright victory because the team isn’t remotely upset about killing and eating their friends anymore. In fact, they seem to kind of… enjoy it? The mysterious and creepy tone of the first two seasons is completely absent from season three’s first full-length trailer. Instead, we’re treated to an all-out feeding frenzy, backed by one of the show’s best needle drops thus far. Let the bodies hit the floor, baby!

“Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness, and they hunted their friends, feasted on their flesh, and they went completely nuts,” a character (maybe Mari?) says in a voiceover at the beginning of the trailer. But even that horrifying collection of words is said with a thinly veiled measure of glee. Throughout the trailer, the girls dance, scream, high-five, and howl at the moon, all while their latest victim presumably rots in one of the freaky little huts they’ve created in lieu of the cabin Coach Ben burned down. Speaking of Coach Ben, he somehow survived the winter, although it might be bad news for him very soon. Natalie apparently knows where he is, and if the girls’ new attitude is anything to go by, that’s basically a death sentence.

There’s slightly less focus on the modern-day timeline. “Aren’t you worried about what we’re gonna have to tell people if we get back?” teenage Tai says amidst one of their bacchanals in the woods, and the women clearly haven’t figured it out yet. As always, Shauna is worried that “someone wants us dead.” That person may be her daughter, Callie, who’s poking around a bit more after getting a little too close to the action in the season two finale. Be careful, Callie! Don’t you know these women eat people?

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell, and Elijah Wood. Joel McHale and Hilay Swank also guest star this season. The first two episodes of the season premiere February 14 on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime.