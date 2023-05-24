This little tune was famously on the 1996 soundtrack for Baz Luhrman’s Romeo + Juliet (because of course it was), which also boasted “Lovefool” by The Cardigans, “Talk Show Host” by Radiohead, and “Kissing You” by Des’ree. Garbage’s cut was the first of two American No. 1 singles from that record. It has a haunting quality, especially in the Yellowjackets context. The most repeated lyric in this song is “I would die for you,” and it plays after Shauna and Jeff have broken into Adam’s art studio to search for anything that could incriminate her in his murder. And boy do they find things! Shauna is on all of the paintings, mostly naked. Her butt, boobs, and face are all over the place. She was that dude’s straight-up muse. And he did pretty much die for her (well, died by her hand). Jeff may very well end up dying for her, too, before all is said and done. He and Shauna hook up here, him staring at a painting of Shauna’s face with the skin peeled back as he does the deed. It’s not smart, for DNA evidence reasons, but it’s … hot? (Is it?)