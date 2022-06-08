Anthony Hopkins (The Father) is going intergalactic for his next role in Zack Snyder’s sci-fi adventure film Rebel Moon, according to Deadline.

Inspired by Snyder’s love of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa and Star Wars, Deadline’s synopsis of the film definitely shares similarities with the tale of lightsabers and Jedi.

Here’s the synopsis : “Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, then dispatching a young woman (Sofia Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

Going back to his voice-acting experience as the gripping narrator in 2000's Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Hopkins will be voicing Jimmy, “an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King,” per Deadline. So, like a mix of R2-D2's loyalty with the deadly abilities of Rogue One’s battle droid K-2SO.

Including Hopkins, Rebel Moon will star Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim), Sofia Boutella, (The Kingsmen), Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), Bae Doona (Sense8), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees, Jena Malone, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang and Staz Nair.

Along with directing, Snyder worked on the script beside Kurt Johnstad (Atomic Blonde) and Shay Hatten (Army Of The Dead). Rebel Moon will mark the first film in Netflix’s first-look deal between Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller’s production company, The Stone Quarry. Eric Newman will also be a producer .

Known for his frightening role as Hannibal Lector in Silence Of The Lambs, Hopkins most recently starred in the completely virtually produced film Zero Contact—which made the very 2021 choice to premiere on a new NFT platform.