“A woman belongs in the House, and the Senate— and the basement if she’s bad.”

Ziwe Fumudoh’s back with some stellar looks and takes for a second season of her self-titled late night Showtime show. For this season, it looks like Ziwe is taking things up a notch by bringing in even more over-the-top, politically charged musical numbers and painfully funny interviews.

Advertisement

In the trailer for the second season , Ziwe shows off her stellar interviewing skills by staring blankly at Ilana Glazer until she’s itching in her seat, asking Emily Ratajkowski what empowerment means to her, and asking Chet Hanks which accent he will be performing the interview in.

This season’s stacked roster of guests includes drag royalty Katya Zamolodchikova, Charlamagne Tha God, thee Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally, and mystery gossip blogger Deux Moi. The season will also feature special appearances by actor Jane Krakowski and former Real Housewife Luann de Lesseps.

Though she’s worked in different comedy writing rooms over the years, Ziwe landed the late night show after her Instagram interview series went viral. It’s there she interviewed “iconic” guests such as the influencer Caroline Calloway and cookbook author Alison Roman, placing them in the cultural hot seat. She’s known for her direct, sardonic style of interviewing on topics of race, class, and gender, which tends to make people shift in their seats a bit.

The first season of Ziwe featured guests Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Cristin Milioti, Jeremy O. Harris, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, and The Real Housewives of New York City’s Eboni K. Williams. Ziwe was also featured in the latest season of Succession, where she got to play an exaggerated version of herself and was set to interview famous feminist Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong).

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Audio-Technica Bluetooth Turntable DJ it up

Features Bluetooth connectivity to make it perfect for modern setups, has two speeds and is fully automatic, and is built to last from sturdy materials. Buy for $199 at Amazon

Ziwe serves as the series’ showrunner, writer, and star. She also is attached to the show as an executive producer alongside Jamund Washington, Jo Firestone, and Hunter Speese. Ziwe is produced by A24 for Showtime.

The second season of Ziwe premieres on Showtime on April 29.