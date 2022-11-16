If there’s one thing that a century-plus of movie-making has taught us (debatable, but bear with us for a moment), it’s that having your entire skin painted a new color is actually really quite bad for you, especially if you’re doing it for, say, the length of the filming of several Marvel movies. Hence a statement recently from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña—who was mostly talking about her new Reese Witherspoon film From Scratch, but you know how these things go—who suggested that she really, truly wouldn’t mind if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was her final turn as cosmic killer Gamora.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,” Saldaña says in the interview. “I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.” As Marvel heads know, Saldaña is playing a different version of Gamora than the one she played in the first two Guardians films, on account of a whole bunch of stuff that we’re just going to sum up as “Time Shenanigans.” She’s previously described filming Vol. 3 as “bittersweet” due to knowing it’d be the franchise’s final installment. (Something that was pretty clearly happening even before director James Gunn accepted a job offer to run the Distinguished Competition over at Warner Bros. Discovery.)

But despite her reservations about daily Grinchification, Saldaña makes it clear that she’s loved playing the character, and the impact it’s had on audiences. “ Every time that you know that 8-year-old or that dad and mom or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel. It makes me understand that younger audiences should stop being overlooked. They have feelings too and if something impacts them, just because we consider it stupid or immature or cheeky, doesn’t mean it’s not special.”

[via Variety]