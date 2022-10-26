Sure, no one ever really dies in the Marvel world (except for Uncle Ben), but the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them are about to come to an end. Writer and director James Gunn has been teasing that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, due out next year, will wrap things up for this particular unlikely band of spacefaring misfits. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zoe Saldaña talks playing Gamora in a fifth and presumably final movie.



“It’s been bittersweet, because we’ve been told that this is the last of the Guardians of the Galaxy installments, I know that Gamora has taken a different journey,” the actor says. “So whether they continue, I don’t know what’s in it for Gamora in terms of, will she be a Guardian again or not? So it was bittersweet.”

While Gamora was killed by her adoptive father Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, a past version of her was brought into the present day in Avengers: Endgame. However, she quickly parted ways with the Guardians since she lacks those years of friendship and character development and did not appear alongside the team in Thor: Love And Thunder. The new trailer for The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special reveals that old/new Gamora’s reunion with Peter Quill and company is still on the way.

“It started bitter in the beginning, because obviously you’re anticipating the end, but we ended on such a sweet note, and I’m just so happy that I once again got to work with great people,” Saldaña continues. “I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also of my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say.”

Elsewhere in the EW video, Saldaña describes feeling “lost in the trenches” on the set of her first big blockbuster, Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, adding “I just didn’t feel like that was okay.” She later received an apology from producer Jerry Bruckheimer for her poor experience. Of course, the actor persevered and has become one of today’s top stars, appearing in three Star Trek films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that little movie called Avatar.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected in theaters on May 5, 2023.