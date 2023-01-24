Oscars 2023: The Academy's biggest snubs and surprises

Surprise: Stephanie Hsu AND Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24

Ahead of the nominations, the discussion around the supporting actress category centered around whether Jamie Lee Curtis would be nominated over her co-star Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All At Once. However, the Academy decided to give nods to both actors for their performances. Now the two will face off against fellow nominees Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, and Kerry Condon. [Gabrielle Sanchez]