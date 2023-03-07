And the Oscar doesn't go to: 20 great actors who've never been nominated for an Academy Award

And the Oscar doesn't go to: 20 great actors who've never been nominated for an Academy Award

A surprising number of A-listers have never earned the Academy's love

Jorge Molina
Clockwise from Upper Left: Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers (Screenshot: STX Films/YouTube), Idris Elba in Beasts of No Nation (Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube), Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch (20th Century Fox), Nathan Lane in The Birdcage (Screenshot: MGM/YouTube), Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral (Screenshot: MGM/UA/YouTube)
This year’s Academy Awards ushered in a historic number of first-time nominees; 16 of the 20 candidates in the acting and supporting acting categories are new to the Oscars. From longtime industry favorites like Jamie Lee Curtis and Bill Nighy to exciting newcomers like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu, the 2023 class brought a rare infusion of fresh blood into cinema’s most prestigious awards race.

Countless other stars, though, are still waiting for their first taste of Oscar recognition—and a surprising number of them are acclaimed actors with decades of outstanding work behind them. Read on to see if your favorite unheralded (by the Academy, at least) actor made our list of the 20 best performers who have never been nominated for an Academy Award.

Emily Blunt

A Quiet Place (2018) - The Bathtub Scene (4/10) | Movieclips

Could have been nominated for: The Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria, A Quiet Place, Mary Poppins Returns

From the moment she broke onto the scene in the early 2000s, Emily Blunt made clear that she was a force to be reckoned with. In the two decades since, Blunt has blossomed from supporting player to leading lady. Whether it’s her now-iconic turn as frazzled assistant Emily in The Devil Wears Prada, or leading roles as Queen Victoria or freaking Mary Poppins herself, the Oscars have had plenty of chances to reward her award-worthy efforts.

Steve Buscemi

Ghost World (2001) - Meeting Seymour Scene (4/11) | Movieclips

Could have been nominated for: Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, Ghost World

Steve Buscemi earned two Emmy nominations for his work on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, but he has yet to break through with the Oscars. Buscemi tends to tackle smaller roles on the big screen, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t delivered award-level performances for award-winning filmmakers, notably Quentin Tarantino and the Coen brothers. But, hey, at least Buscemi can claim fame as the center of more than a handful of Internet memes.

Jim Carrey

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (10/11) Movie CLIP - Joel’s Tape (2004) HD

Could have been nominated for: The Truman Show, Man On The Moon, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Jim Carrey became one of Hollywood’s biggest comedic actors almost the moment he broke on the scene. However, he has also done his fair share of quasi-dramatic (some would say more “Academy friendly”) roles. Some of these parts earned him wide acclaim, and his exclusions were considered snubs on nomination morning. Most notably, Carrey missed out on nods for The Truman Show in 1998 and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind in 2004, two complex performances that are some of his best work.

John Cusack

Being John Malkovich (1/11) Movie CLIP - Welcome to the 7 1/2 Floor (1999) HD

Could have been nominated for: Being John Malkovich, High Fidelity

John Cusack enjoyed an extensive and diverse career, dating back to the 1980s, when was one of Hollywood’s most relatable and reliable teen idols. He’s inched toward Oscar on a couple of occasions, most notably in 1999 with Spike Jonze’s Being John Malkovich (which earned Academy Award nominations for Screenplay, Director, and Supporting Actress), and in 2000 with High Fidelity, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Cusack hasn’t gotten close since, but given his talent that first Oscar-nominated role could be around the corner at any time.

Idris Elba

Beasts of No Nation | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Could have been nominated for: Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Beasts Of No Nation

Idris Elba made a name for himself in British television with the award-winning detective series Luther, then quickly established himself as an exciting film actor. His first close encounter with Oscar came in 2013, when he portrayed Nelson Mandela, and then again in 2015 with the SAG Award-winning Beasts Of No Nation, one of Netflix’s first forays into the Oscar campaign game.

Mia Farrow

Rosemary’s Baby (8/8) Movie CLIP - Aren’t You His Mother? (1968) HD

Could have been nominated for: Rosemary’s Baby, The Purple Rose Of Cairo, Hannah And Her Sisters

Mia Farrow’s career spans decades and includes roles in multiple Oscar-nominated films. Surprisingly, though, Farrow herself has yet to receive an Oscar nomination. Her work in Rosemary’s Baby, one of the quintessential performances in horror (a genre that’s still a hurdle for the Academy), failed to earn recognition. Additionally, her collaborations with Woody Allen, on titles like The Purple Rose Of Cairo and Hannah And Her Sisters, are some of her best. Here’s hoping a late-career role that will finally land Farrow that elusive nomination.

Richard Gere

Chicago (5/12) Movie CLIP - All I Care About (2002) HD

Could have been nominated for: Chicago

Although Richard Gere has been a steady presence in Hollywood since the ’80s, with iconic roles in films like American Gigolo and Pretty Woman, his closest brush with a nomination came in 2002 with Chicago, a film that was an Oscar success in almost every category but his. Playing the mischievous lawyer Billy Flynn, who represents murderous chorus girl Roxie Hart (Renée Zellweger), the film provided a perfect display for Gere’s charisma, charm, and singing and dancing abilities. He was the only person in the main cast to be shut out of a nomination.

Danny Glover

The Color Purple (4/6) Movie CLIP - Celie Stands up to Albert (1985) HD

Could have been nominated for: The Color Purple, Beloved, Dreamgirls

Like Richard Gere, Hollywood legend Danny Glover—whose career spans more than four decades and includes iconic action movies like Predator 2 and Lethal Weapon—has been shut out of Oscar nominations despite appearing in several movies that otherwise did well with the Academy. Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple landed 10 Oscar nominations in 1986, and Dreamgirls had five in 2007. Yet neither film, which saw Glover in prominent supporting roles, brought him a nomination.

John Goodman

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) - This Is How You Repay Me? Scene (6/10) | Movieclips

Could have been nominated for: Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski

Given that’s he’s one of the most beloved film and TV actors in Hollywood, it seems particularly egregious that John Goodman has been overlooked by the Academy. Whether it’s his collaborations with the Coen brothers in classics like Barton Fink and The Big Lebowski, or more recent work like his outstanding supporting turn in 10 Cloverfield Lane, Goodman has proven that he has both comedic and dramatic range.

Hugh Grant

Four Weddings and a Funeral (2/12) Movie CLIP - To the Adorable Couple (1994) HD

Could have been nominated for: Four Weddings And A Funeral, Notting Hill, Florence Foster Jenkins, Paddington 2

Hugh Grant is one of cinema’s all-time great heartthrobs, making men and women alike swoon in romantic dramas and rom-coms like Four Weddings And A Funeral and Notting Hill. Although these performances have been cemented as some of the best in the genre, Oscar rarely rewards this type of film with acting nominations. More recently, Grant came close to recognition alongside Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins, and fans and critics alike rallied behind him for his villainous (and Sondheim-loving) turn in Paddington 2, but that also failed to bring him a nomination.

Nathan Lane

The Birdcage (5/10) Movie CLIP - Val’s “Mother” Comes to Dinner (1996) HD

Could have been nominated for: The Birdcage, The Producers

Nathan Lane is one of Broadway’s biggest and most Tony-recognized stars, so it’s a pity that success hasn’t translated to rewards for his on-screen work. Although he doesn’t have an extensive filmography, Lane’s roles opposite Robin Williams in Mike Nichols’ 1994 comedic masterpiece The Birdcage, and in the 2005 adaptation of the Broadway musical, The Producers, were both worthy of serious consideration. In each of these films, Lane showcases range, presence, and charisma, and an Oscar nomination would sit well alongside his many accolades in theater and TV.

Jennifer Lopez

Hustlers | JLo’s Strip Club Pole Dance | Now on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray & DVD

Could have been nominated for: Selena, Hustlers

A dancer turned TV actress turned film star turned global music sensation turned cultural icon, Jennifer Lopez has succeeded at every level of show business. Though her film work may be better known for romantic comedies, Lopez has found herself in the Oscar conversation twice, first for her portrayal of music legend Selena Quintanilla in 1997’s Selena, and then as the pole dancing powerhouse Ramona in 2019’s Hustlers. In both of these roles Lopez demonstrated dramatic range, incredible physicality, and movie star appeal, showing why she’s one of the most enduring personas of this generation.

Steve Martin

Parenthood (10/12) Movie CLIP - Who’s a Shi**y Father? (1989) HD

Could have been nominated for: All Of Me, Roxanne, Parenthood

Ever since his beginnings in SNL, all the way to his current work with Only Murders In The Building, Steve Martin has been a reliable comedic presence in film and television for dcades, whether it’s his multiple hosting gigs on Saturday Night Live, several stints as a host of the Academy Awards, or to his current star turn on Only Murders In The Building. Historically, Oscar has been reluctant to reward comedy and rom-com performances, but Martin garnered critical acclaim for his 1980s work on the soul-switching movie All Of Me, the Cyrano reimagining Roxanne, and the family drama Parenthood.

Ewan McGregor

Moulin Rouge! (2/5) Movie CLIP - Your Song (2001) HD

Could have been nominated for: Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge!, The Impossible

Given his extensive and acclaimed filmography, it’s hard to believe that Ewan McGregor hasn’t been noticed by Oscar yet. He’s been a leading presence in award-winning hits and monumental blockbusters alike, including 2001’s Moulin Rouge! That Baz Luhrmann musical extravaganza was recognized in almost every Oscar category, but McGregor was bypassed for his lead turn as Christian. He’s also showcased his magnetism, charisma, and dramatic range in movies like Trainspotting and The Impossible.

Marilyn Monroe

Some Like It Hot (2/11) Movie CLIP - Sugar Kane (1959) HD

Should have been nominated for: 
The Seven Year Itch, The Prince And The Showgirl, Some Like It Hot

How large does Marilyn Monroe loom on the landscape of Hollywood? Consider that two of this year’s Best Actress nominees have earned Oscar nominations for their portrayals of this American icon: Ana de Armas in this year’s Blonde, and Michelle Williams in 2011’s My Week With Marilyn. Monroe herself, however, never secured a nomination from the Academy, despite her work in such cultural touchstones as The Seven Year Itch and Some Like It Hot.

Demi Moore

Molly Finally Believes - Ghost (9/10) Movie CLIP (1990) HD

Could have been nominated for: Ghost, A Few Good Men

Although she may not be the first name that comes your mind when thinking about Oscar contenders, Demi Moore has a strong track record when it comes to being a part of movies that are beloved by the Academy. Whether it was 1990’s blockbuster sensation (and Best Picture nominee) Ghost, or 1993’s adaptation of Aaron Sorkin’s play (and Best Picture nominee) A Few Good Men, Moore was a consistent presence on the awards circuit of the ’90s. Though she never got a nod herself, the buzz is certainly there if she finds her way into an Oscar nomination-worthy film down the road.

Meg Ryan

When Harry Met Sally... (6/11) Movie CLIP - I’ll Have What She’s Having (1989) HD

Could have been nominated for: When Harry Met Sally…, When A Man Loves A Woman, You’ve Got Mail

Like Hugh Grant, Meg Ryan has established herself as one of the biggest icons in romantic comedy, headlining some of the most quotable and beloved movies of the genre. Although a couple of those titles landed writer Nora Ephron well-deserved nominations (for When Harry Met Sally… and Sleepless In Seattle), Ryan has yet to be recognized herself. Even in adramatic film, like 1994’s When A Man Loves A Woman, Ryan proved that she’s much more than the woman simulating an orgasm at a diner.

Donald Sutherland

Ordinary People (7/7) Movie CLIP - Love Ends (1980) HD

Could have been nominated for: M*A*S*H*, Klute, Ordinary People

With nearly six decades worth of films and almost every type of role on his resume, it still sounds outlandish that Donald Sutherland has yet to secure an Oscar nomination. Sutherland has done it all, including standout performances in awards juggernauts M*A*S*H (1971) and Ordinary People (1980). And then there was his star turn opposite Jane Fonda in her Oscar-winning role in 1971’s Klute. Sutherland’s career is still going strong, so maybe that elusive first nomination is still out there somewhere.

Bruce Willis

‘The Sixth Sense’ “I See Dead People” Scene | Rotten Tomatoes’ 21 Most Memorable Moments

Could have been nominated for: The Sixth Sense, Moonrise Kingdom

Bruce Willis became one of the world’s biggest stars in the ’80s thanks to the Die Hard franchise, which earned him a place in the action film hall of fame. However, he was an actor of surprising range, from his TV comedy beginnings with Moonlighting, to deeper and more offbeat performances. Whether it was the lead role in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense or his supporting work in Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, there certainly were opportunities for the Academy to recognize Willis, who recently retired from acting due to health concerns.

Robin Wright

Forrest Gump (1994) - His Name is Forrest Scene | Movieclips

Could have been nominated for: Forrest Gump, Nine Lives

For decades, Robin Wright has quietly delivered one of the most diverse and enduring careers in Hollywood, but she has yet to be recognized by the Academy. Wright started her career with The Princess Bride, one of the most beloved of all fantasy films, and she was the romantic lead of the Oscar juggernaut that was Forrest Gump. Since then she’s turned out reliable dramatic roles in films like Nine Lives, Adore and Land, which she also directed. Wright seems to be one of those actresses who’s poised to win the moment she earns her first nomination.

