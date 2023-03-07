This year’s Academy Awards ushered in a historic number of first-time nominees; 16 of the 20 candidates in the acting and supporting acting categories are new to the Oscars. From longtime industry favorites like Jamie Lee Curtis and Bill Nighy to exciting newcomers like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu, the 2023 class brought a rare infusion of fresh blood into cinema’s most prestigious awards race.



Countless other stars, though, are still waiting for their first taste of Oscar recognition—and a surprising number of them are acclaimed actors with decades of outstanding work behind them. Read on to see if your favorite unheralded (by the Academy, at least) actor made our list of the 20 best performers who have never been nominated for an Academy Award.